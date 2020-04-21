Powered by Betway
Has gaming defeated Hollywood?
Developers are creating games that offer more realistic gameplay and snatching up stars from the big screen for lucrative voiceover roles.
Our publication is distributed across Montreal on the first Thursday of every month.https://cultmtl.com/in-print/
See a complete list of locations
Cult MTL is published by Cult MTL Media Inc. and printed by Imprimerie Mirabel. Entire contents are © Cult MTL Media Inc.
Developers are creating games that offer more realistic gameplay and snatching up stars from the big screen for lucrative voiceover roles.