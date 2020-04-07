COVID-19 in Quebec: optimistic/pessimistic projections

Two projections have just been announced by Santé Québec.

Santé Québec has just released two projections for COVID-19 in Quebec. One provides a more “optimistic” scenario, while the other offers the reality of how bad things may get. The scenarios are as follows:

Optimistic projection: 29,212 cases with 1,263 deaths by April 30

Pessimistic projection: 59,845 cases with 8,860 deaths by April 30

Dr. Richard Massé, senior public health advisor to the Government of Quebec, expressed concern, but also hope, in discussing the projections. “If people maintain the attitude that they’ve had up until now, we have had pretty significant results,” Dr. Massé said. “We could event talk of success, so we cannot slack on that.”

Both of these scenarios are awful, and it’s therefore very important to continue to listen to the recommendations we hear every day about social distancing. Please refer to the links below for the latest info from Santé Québec and Health Canada.

For the latest COVID-19 / Coronavirus info and statistics for Montreal and Quebec, please visit the Santé Quebéc website.

For official info from the Government of Canada on COVID-19 / Coronavirus, including their latest map of cases in Montreal, Quebec and Canada, please also click here.

