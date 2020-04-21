Wage Subsidy calculator is out today, applications start April 27

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau just spoke about the time frame for the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy in his daily briefing. A calculator was launched this morning on the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) website to determine the amount of the subsidy and eligibility for businesses.

“Our government is also helping business owners and entrepreneurs adapt to a new reality with the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy,” Prime Minister Trudeau said. “This new measure gives qualifying employers up to $847 per employee each week so that they can keep people on the payroll. Today we are launching a calculator on the CRA website that will allow businesses to determine exactly what the wage subsidy will cover. Companies will be able to apply starting next Monday, April 27.”

The Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy calculator can be found here.

For official info from the Government of Canada on COVID-19 / Coronavirus, click here.

