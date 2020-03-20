Underrated Montreal albums to buy on Bandcamp today

100% of money spent on Bandcamp today goes directly to the musicians.

Music-selling website Bandcamp has long been a favourite of Montreal music acts, thanks to its easy point of entry and the fact that it’s not evil like the big streaming giants.

This Friday, March 20, Bandcamp is waiving the fee they take on whatever’s sold on the site, meaning every penny will go directly to the artist. So if you’ve been on the fence about buying something, now’s the time to drop some coin.

As a longtime user of Bandcamp, especially random searches using the Montreal tag, here are a few keepers I’ve come across over the years. Of course, there’s plenty to choose from on the site, so this is by no means a comprehensive list.

Backxwash, Deviancy

Photo by Bianca Lecompte

The supernatural Montreal rapper opens with a warning to stay out, but this is one witches brew worth risking life and limb for.

https://grimalkinrecords.bandcamp.com/album/deviancy

Chevalier Avant Garde, Resurrection Machine

When talking about under the radar Montreal acts, these European bluesmen and their moody synths have crafted a sonic universe full of mystery and intrigue.

https://chevalieravantgarde.bandcamp.com/album/resurrection-machine

Vesuvio Solo, Don’t Leave Me in the Dark

Photo by Sarah Od

With rain in the forecast, listen to these immaculately assembled tunes (with sexy sax!) by the window as you stare longingly into the quiet night.

https://vesuviosolo.bandcamp.com/

Foxtrott, Meditations I, II, III

Three ambitious EP’s full of experimental electronic pop left turns rolled into one.

https://foxtrott.bandcamp.com/album/meditations-i-ii-iii

The Adam Brown, Sometimes I Try (Time Battles)

It took a while for this West Islander to drop this collection of clever guitar pop the first time, but really, this is the sort of timeless stuff you can put on at any moment.

https://theadambrown.bandcamp.com/album/sometimes-i-try-time-battles

EinarJullum, Overraskelsen

Got into this one thanks to prolific local songwriter Expwy, who has his own bounty on Bandcamp worth exploring, but I never quite got over his Norwegian progpeer Jullum, who contorts melody in an artful, cerebral way that seems hard to fathom at times but also completely natural.

https://jeunessecosmique.bandcamp.com/album/overraskelsen

Galaxius Mons, GMO

Speaking of Expwy, I also never quite got over this synth pop side project of his, which will go down in history as one of the most unlikely all-star get-togethers in Montreal music.

https://galaxiusmons.bandcamp.com/

FreeloveFenner, Do Not Affect a Breezy Manner

A real testament to the DIY spirit of Montreal’s indie heyday. Sparse guitar pop with nothing out of place.

https://fixturerecords.bandcamp.com/album/do-not-affect-a-breezy-manner

Nennen, Two Mountains

Evocative landscape sounds at once noisy and a little heartbreaking.

https://nennen.bandcamp.com/album/two-mountains

Technical Kidman, Something Stranger on the Horizon

Apocalyptic percussions and quetaine sampling.

https://technicalkidman.bandcamp.com/album/something-stranger-coming-on-the-horizon

YlangYlang, Interplay

The year is young, but arguably my favourite album of 2020 so far: the electronic and the orchestral weave in and out as the sonic world expands and contracts.

https://crashsymbols.bandcamp.com/album/interplay

Pelada, Movimiento Para Cambiar and Ramzi, Multiquest Niveau 1: Camouflé

Photo by Kane Øcean

Revolutionary dancefloor music.

https://pelada.bandcamp.com/

https://ramzi1.bandcamp.com/album/multiquest-niveau-1-camoufl

YAMA // SATO, Promenade and Sayveeyun, Impulse Ode

Shoutout young beatmakers.

https://yamasato.bandcamp.com/releases

sayveeyun.bandcamp.com

