Underrated Montreal albums to buy on Bandcamp today

Music-selling website Bandcamp has long been a favourite of Montreal music acts, thanks to its easy point of entry and the fact that it’s not evil like the big streaming giants.
This Friday, March 20, Bandcamp is waiving the fee they take on whatever’s sold on the site, meaning every penny will go directly to the artist. So if you’ve been on the fence about buying something, now’s the time to drop some coin.
As a longtime user of Bandcamp, especially random searches using the Montreal tag, here are a few keepers I’ve come across over the years. Of course, there’s plenty to choose from on the site, so this is by no means a comprehensive list.
Backxwash, Deviancy
The supernatural Montreal rapper opens with a warning to stay out, but this is one witches brew worth risking life and limb for.
https://grimalkinrecords.bandcamp.com/album/deviancy
Chevalier Avant Garde, Resurrection Machine
When talking about under the radar Montreal acts, these European bluesmen and their moody synths have crafted a sonic universe full of mystery and intrigue.
https://chevalieravantgarde.bandcamp.com/album/resurrection-machine
Vesuvio Solo, Don’t Leave Me in the Dark
With rain in the forecast, listen to these immaculately assembled tunes (with sexy sax!) by the window as you stare longingly into the quiet night.
https://vesuviosolo.bandcamp.com/
Foxtrott, Meditations I, II, III
Three ambitious EP’s full of experimental electronic pop left turns rolled into one.
https://foxtrott.bandcamp.com/album/meditations-i-ii-iii
The Adam Brown, Sometimes I Try (Time Battles)
It took a while for this West Islander to drop this collection of clever guitar pop the first time, but really, this is the sort of timeless stuff you can put on at any moment.
https://theadambrown.bandcamp.com/album/sometimes-i-try-time-battles
EinarJullum, Overraskelsen
Got into this one thanks to prolific local songwriter Expwy, who has his own bounty on Bandcamp worth exploring, but I never quite got over his Norwegian progpeer Jullum, who contorts melody in an artful, cerebral way that seems hard to fathom at times but also completely natural.
https://jeunessecosmique.bandcamp.com/album/overraskelsen
Galaxius Mons, GMO
Speaking of Expwy, I also never quite got over this synth pop side project of his, which will go down in history as one of the most unlikely all-star get-togethers in Montreal music.
https://galaxiusmons.bandcamp.com/
FreeloveFenner, Do Not Affect a Breezy Manner
A real testament to the DIY spirit of Montreal’s indie heyday. Sparse guitar pop with nothing out of place.
https://fixturerecords.bandcamp.com/album/do-not-affect-a-breezy-manner
Nennen, Two Mountains
Evocative landscape sounds at once noisy and a little heartbreaking.
https://nennen.bandcamp.com/album/two-mountains
Technical Kidman, Something Stranger on the Horizon
Apocalyptic percussions and quetaine sampling.
https://technicalkidman.bandcamp.com/album/something-stranger-coming-on-the-horizon
YlangYlang, Interplay
The year is young, but arguably my favourite album of 2020 so far: the electronic and the orchestral weave in and out as the sonic world expands and contracts.
https://crashsymbols.bandcamp.com/album/interplay
Pelada, Movimiento Para Cambiar and Ramzi, Multiquest Niveau 1: Camouflé
Revolutionary dancefloor music.
https://ramzi1.bandcamp.com/album/multiquest-niveau-1-camoufl
YAMA // SATO, Promenade and Sayveeyun, Impulse Ode
Shoutout young beatmakers.
https://yamasato.bandcamp.com/releases
