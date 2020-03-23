REVIEW: Tame Impala, The Slow Rush

The Slow Rush may not be Tame Impala’s most exciting project to date but still has plenty of enjoyable moments to offer.

Tame Impala, The Slow Rush (Interscope)

Lonerism and Currents were respectively two of the quintessential indie rock albums of the 2010s. How do you follow up two back-to-back, genre defying albums? Maybe you release a project a little less momentus and maybe that’s just fine. The Slow Rush may not be the most exciting project to date from Tame Impala, but it still has plenty of enjoyable moments to offer. Kevin Parker goes considerably more dance-oriented than his past releases, the album feeling near tailor-made for the festival circuit. As its title insinuates, The Slow Rush is not a first listen knockout, rather a gradual grower. 8/10 Trial Track: “Is It True”‘

“Is it True” from The Slow Rush by Tame Impala

Tame Impala website

For more music coverage, please visit the Music section.

To read the latest issue of Cult MTL, click here.

Additionally, to vote for your favourite Montreal people and things in the Best of MTL readers poll, click here.

About Cult MTL

Cult MTL is a daily web and monthly print publication focusing on Montreal music, arts, culture and city life. Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism by our editorial staff and crew of columnists and freelancers, compile comprehensive event listings, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.