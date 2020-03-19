REVIEW: Good Luck Everybody by AJJ

This is the seventh album by the Phoenix folk punk band.

AJJ, Good Luck Everybody (AJJ unlimited LTD)

Mortality-facing, climate-crisis-fearing, Trump-slandering, rough-around-the-edges folk punk (well, more folk nowadays) is exactly the type of album I expected from AJJ’s 10th studio release. While not all tracks were created equal, some being transparent in their message, even juvenile at times, each one fits together like a revisiting of the angst on which their early discography was built. With a focus on current events, there’s a maturity you can feel that the duo has earned through trial, error and a constant fight against the demise of their optimism. 8/10 Trial Track: “A Big Day for Grimley”

Trial Track from Good Luck Everybody by AJJ.

