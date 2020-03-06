P.E Nation x H&M: Athleisure at its finest

If there’s one thing the fashion industry can agree on, it’s that the athleisure trend is not going anywhere. The segment is massive: According to the latest figures from the Sports & Fitness Industry Association, fashion, footwear and sports equipment sales have grown to $96-billion in the past year, an increase of almost four per cent. Designers everywhere have taken notice for a few years now. High-end running shoes and sneakers have long been incorporated into virtually every type of look on the runway, but a fully stylish athletic look without the Nike or Adidas logos everywhere can be hard to find. All this to say, it’s fitting for H&M to choose their next designer collaboration with Australian brand P.E Nation.

P.E Nation x H&M. Photo by H&M

Known for combining everyday fashion and essential activewear, P.E Nation co-founders Pip Edwards and Claire Tregoning have created a range of products with H&M that have a retro feel, and perfectly exemplify athleisure that people will want to wear in and outside of the gym. All of these styles can be mixed and matched with your daily outfits, while also looking superb together. The collection also encourages sustainable fashion, all of the clothes being made “with at least 50 per cent more sustainable materials, like recycled polyester.”

P.E Nation x H&M. Photo by H&M

Performance wear with street style fashion

The collaboration includes 28 pieces over a wide product assortment. There’s everything from sports bras, track pants and cycling shorts to tank tops, a hoodie and track jacket. Furthermore, on the accessories front, there are two awesome belt bags (one of them doubles as a sports bag), a baseball cap and pool slides. Our favourite pieces in the collection are the high-waist sports leggings ($39.99), padded sports bras ($29.99 – $34.99), cotton sweatshirt ($39.99) and white cotton T-shirt ($19.99). We also love the sports bag ($59.99) and slides ($29.99).

P.E Nation x H&M. Photo by H&M

“With H&M, we wanted to create an original P.E feel with a fresh new color palette that uses recycled, organic or other more sustainable fabrications. We reimagined P.E signature silhouettes and remixed them with new fabrications, neon and unexpected trims. We went for the best-selling athleisure pieces and threw in some fashion tees and skirts, plus accessories, to complete the P.E Nation woman.” — Pip Edwards, P.E Nation co-founder

P.E Nation co-founders Pip Edwards and Claire Tregoning. Photo by H&M

The collection is available today in selected stores in Montreal and across Canada, as well as online. To see the full collection, also visit the P.E Nation x H&M website. Happy Shopping!

