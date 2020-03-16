New screening measures and rules about who is and is not allowed into the country go into effect today.

Montreal airport now one of only four in Canada accepting international flights

This morning, it was announced that international flights will continue to land at Pierre-Elliot Trudeau airport in Montreal, along with airports in Toronto, Calgary and Vancouver. Flights are being re-routed from Canada’s other airports. Montreal public health director Dr. Mylène Drouin announced an Coronavirus / COVID-19 intervention at the Montreal airport beginning at 1 p.m. to increase screening and recommendations for travellers coming from abroad.

While health officials will now be on site 24/7, only passengers exhibiting symptoms will be separated for COVID-19 testing.

The recommendations for incoming travellers is to stay at home for 14 days — don’t go to work, don’t go to school, don’t visit public places, don’t have visitors.

They also suggest self-isolation at home — staying in one room — if you live with people who were not on the trip with you. If you have contact with your family, you should wear a mask and keep a distance of two metres. Wash you hands, wash your hands, wash your hands. Take your temperature two times per day and to watch the for symptoms like fever, cough, respiratory distress, nausea or vomiting. If you have symptoms, please call the 1-877-644-4545 hotline. It is important to respect those recommendations.

UPDATE: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced at 1:30 p.m. that all non-residents (with the exceptions of Americans) and any Canadian residents exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 will not be permitted entry into the country. Airlines have been instructed to prevent people exhibiting symptoms from boarding planes. There will be financial aid for sick Canadians stuck abroad. ■

