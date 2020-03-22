Montreal COVID-19 unity: Sing a Leonard Cohen song tonight

POP Montreal invites Montrealers to sing from their balconies, porches and windows.

POP Montreal will stream the voice of “virtual choir master” Martha Wainwright at 8 p.m. tonight to lead Montrealers in a citywide sing-along. The festival invites people across Montreal in self-isolation due to COVID-19 / Coronavirus to sing “So Long, Marianne” by Leonard Cohen from their balconies, porches and windows at 8 p.m. This will be followed by “Le coeur est un oiseau” by Richard Desjardins.

Here’s what POP Montreal had to say about the event on Facebook:

“We as Montrealers are proud of our ability to work together through difficult times. We did it during the ice storm and we are ready to do it again. So while there are dark clouds ahead, let us gather together and conjure the spirit, endurance, and wit of our favorite son — Leonard Cohen.”

They also provided the lyrics for both songs:

“So Long, Marianne” by Leonard Cohen:

Come over to the window, my little darling

I’d like to try to read your palm

I used to think I was some kind of Gypsy boy

Before I let you take me home

Now so long, Marianne

It’s time that we began to laugh

And cry and cry and laugh about it all again

Well, you know that I love to live with you

But you make me forget so very much

I forget to pray for the angels

And then the angels forget to pray for us

Now so long, Marianne

It’s time that we began to laugh

And cry and cry and laugh about it all again

We met when we were almost young

Deep in the green lilac park

You held on to me like I was a crucifix

As we went kneeling through the dark

Oh, so long, Marianne

It’s time that we began to laugh

And cry and cry and laugh about it all again

Your letters, they all say that you’re beside me now

Then why do I feel alone?

I’m standing on a ledge and your fine spider web

Is fastening my ankle to a stone

Now so long, Marianne

It’s time that we began to laugh

And cry and cry and laugh about it all again

For now I need your hidden love

I’m cold as a new razorblade

You left when I told you I was curious

I never said that I was brave

Oh, so long, Marianne

It’s time that we began to laugh

And cry and cry and laugh about it all again

Oh, you are really such a pretty one

I see you’ve gone and changed your name again

And just when I climbed this whole mountainside

To wash my eyelids in the rain

Oh, so long, Marianne

It’s time that we began to laugh

And cry and cry and laugh about it all again

“Le cœur est un oiseau” by Richard Desjardins

Par-delà les frontières

Les prairies et la mer

Dans les grandes noirceurs

Sous le feu des chasseurs

Dans les mains de la mort

Il s’envole encore

Plus haut plus haut

Le cœur est un oiseau

Dans les yeux des miradors

Dans les rues de nulle part

Au milieu des déserts

De froid de faim et de fer

Contre la tyrannie

Il refait son nid

Plus chaud plus chaud

Le cœur est un oiseau

Ce n’était qu’un orage

Ce n’était qu’une cage

Tu reprendras ta course

Tu iras à la source

Tu boiras tout le ciel

Ouvre tes ailes

Liberté, liberté

Liberté

Sing “So Long, Marianne” by Leonard Cohen in Montreal on Sunday, March, 22, 8 p.m. See more details here. Stream Martha Wainwright’s performance here.

