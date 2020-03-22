Montreal COVID-19 unity: Sing a Leonard Cohen song tonight

POP Montreal will stream the voice of “virtual choir master” Martha Wainwright at 8 p.m. tonight to lead Montrealers in a citywide sing-along. The festival invites people across Montreal in self-isolation due to COVID-19 / Coronavirus to sing “So Long, Marianne” by Leonard Cohen from their balconies, porches and windows at 8 p.m. This will be followed by “Le coeur est un oiseau” by Richard Desjardins.
Here’s what POP Montreal had to say about the event on Facebook:
“We as Montrealers are proud of our ability to work together through difficult times. We did it during the ice storm and we are ready to do it again. So while there are dark clouds ahead, let us gather together and conjure the spirit, endurance, and wit of our favorite son — Leonard Cohen.”
They also provided the lyrics for both songs:
“So Long, Marianne” by Leonard Cohen:
Come over to the window, my little darling
I’d like to try to read your palm
I used to think I was some kind of Gypsy boy
Before I let you take me home
Now so long, Marianne
It’s time that we began to laugh
And cry and cry and laugh about it all again
Well, you know that I love to live with you
But you make me forget so very much
I forget to pray for the angels
And then the angels forget to pray for us
Now so long, Marianne
It’s time that we began to laugh
And cry and cry and laugh about it all again
We met when we were almost young
Deep in the green lilac park
You held on to me like I was a crucifix
As we went kneeling through the dark
Oh, so long, Marianne
It’s time that we began to laugh
And cry and cry and laugh about it all again
Your letters, they all say that you’re beside me now
Then why do I feel alone?
I’m standing on a ledge and your fine spider web
Is fastening my ankle to a stone
Now so long, Marianne
It’s time that we began to laugh
And cry and cry and laugh about it all again
For now I need your hidden love
I’m cold as a new razorblade
You left when I told you I was curious
I never said that I was brave
Oh, so long, Marianne
It’s time that we began to laugh
And cry and cry and laugh about it all again
Oh, you are really such a pretty one
I see you’ve gone and changed your name again
And just when I climbed this whole mountainside
To wash my eyelids in the rain
Oh, so long, Marianne
It’s time that we began to laugh
And cry and cry and laugh about it all again
“Le cœur est un oiseau” by Richard Desjardins
Par-delà les frontières
Les prairies et la mer
Dans les grandes noirceurs
Sous le feu des chasseurs
Dans les mains de la mort
Il s’envole encore
Plus haut plus haut
Le cœur est un oiseau
Dans les yeux des miradors
Dans les rues de nulle part
Au milieu des déserts
De froid de faim et de fer
Contre la tyrannie
Il refait son nid
Plus chaud plus chaud
Le cœur est un oiseau
Ce n’était qu’un orage
Ce n’était qu’une cage
Tu reprendras ta course
Tu iras à la source
Tu boiras tout le ciel
Ouvre tes ailes
Liberté, liberté
Liberté
Sing “So Long, Marianne” by Leonard Cohen in Montreal on Sunday, March, 22, 8 p.m. See more details here. Stream Martha Wainwright’s performance here.
