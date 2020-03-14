What to do in Montreal: Festival de l’Érable (Maple Fest) at Marché Artisans in the Queen Elizabeth Hotel and more.

The Festival de l’Érable (Maple Fest) is on at Marché Artisans in the Queen Elizabeth Hotel in Montreal, where they’re offering a cabane à sucre brunch buffet every Saturday today through April 25. 900 René-Levesque W., 9 a.m.–2 p.m., $36

The parade is off but you can still celebrate St. Patrick’s Day tonight at Southwest pub Annexe St-Ambroise. On the menu (aside from bar bites): $5 pints of stout and live music. 5080 St-Ambroise, 7 p.m.–12 a.m., free entry

Extinction Rebellion Youth Quebec presents a screening of the documentary Invasion “in solidarity and unity” with the Wet’suwet’en and their ongoing efforts to defend their land in B.C. against the Coastal GasLink pipeline. 1100 Cremazie E., 7 p.m.

Fans of dub, U.K. stepper and roots reggae, get to Ausgang Plaza, where WorldWild Soundsystem and Weeding Dub (from France) will be blasting the riddims. 6524 St-Hubert, 10 p.m., $10

Mile End nightclub Datcha keeps the party going with Mr. Touré (aka Sagewondah) and Don Barbarino spinning Afrohouse, Afro kuduro, baile funk and deep house. 98 Laurier W., 11 p.m., price unlisted (possibly free)

