What to do in Montreal today: Tuesday, March 3

Gallery Parfois’s weekly Tuesday Night Life Drawing invites illustrators of all levels to try their hand at sketching a live model. (See our article about life drawing in Montreal here.) Bringing your own materials (including a sketchbook for easier drawing) is also strongly encouraged. 4064 St-Laurent, 6:30 p.m., $5

Get Ethereal with an immersive installation in the Satosphère dome at the SAT. The 30-minute show, created by Parisian audiovisual artist Fraction and local digital artist (and SAT staffer) LP Starnault, is viewable today through March 21. 1201 St-Laurent, Montreal, 7 p.m., $25/$20 students & seniors (all in)

It’s Super Tuesday in the USA, meaning there are 14 states running primaries in the race to the top of the Democratic ticket for this year’s presidential election. If you want to watch the results come in, get down to Brutopia, where the Montreal branch of the Democratic Socialists of Canada are getting together. Bernie v. Biden! 1219 Crescent, 7:30 p.m., free entry (donations appreciated)

Additionally, formidable singers/banjo and fiddle players Allison de Groot and Tatiana Hargreaves are about to release their debut album as a duo. Tonight they’re showcasing their set of lesser known American traditional songs at Casa del Popolo, care of Hello Darlin Productions. 4873 St-Laurent, 8 p.m., $20/$23

Finally, if you’re in the mood for high-energy, brassy funk, catch NYC’s Lucky Chops at le Belmont, with openers Big Smoke Brass. 4483 St-Laurent, 8 p.m., $18.50

To read the latest issue of Cult MTL, click here.

For our latest To-Do List for things to do in Montreal, please also click here.

Additionally, to vote for your favourite Montreal people and things in the Best of MTL readers poll, click here.

Montreal Listings

You can also check our Listings for more Montreal events in nightlife, and things to do. Similarly, for more concert recommendations, see this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.

About Cult MTL

Cult MTL is a daily web and monthly print publication focusing on Montreal music, arts, culture and city life. Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism by our editorial staff and crew of columnists and freelancers, compile comprehensive event listings, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.