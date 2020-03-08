What to do in Montreal today: International Women’s Day

The top events happening in the city, daily.

Daily To-Do List: What to do in Montreal

Concordia radio station CJLO marks International Women’s Day by participating — with two other radio stations, one in the U.S., one in Mexico — in a live broadcast spotlighting local female DJs. 1690AM, Montreal, 1–4 p.m.

Montreal Raging Grannies also host a rally and march for International Women’s Day at Cabot Square. Ste-Catherine and Atwater, 1 p.m.

Additionally, Tangente Danse presents a double bill for International Women’s Day weekend. Read more about the shows There she was and ∞POSTX∞, on today through Sunday, here. A discussion with the artists follows tonight’s performance. Edifice Wilder Espace danse (1435 Bleury #101) 4 p.m., $26.62/$19 ($21 on Sunday), 18+

For International Women’s Day, the Planetarium also presents Women Taking Up Space, a panel (in French) featuring DJ Mini and special guest Safia Nolin. 4801 Pierre-de Coubertin, 6 p.m., $16.25/$15.25 seniors/$12.50 students 18+/$8.25 5–17

Finally, Snowbird Tiki Bar hosts a ladies night of sorts for International Women’s Day: Tiki Lady, whereas ladies get one free cocktail apiece. 6388 St-Hubert, 9 p.m.–3 a.m.

