CONCACAF Champions League: What to do in Montreal

The Montreal Impact will play in the CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinals at the Olympic Stadium today

Montreal soccer fans get down to the CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinals at the Olympic Stadium, where the Montreal Impact will be playing . (Don’t panic, there will be plenty of hand sanitizer to go around.) 4141 Pierre de Coubertin, 8 p.m., $25–$121 (many price points)

Peel Street Cinema is also screening Kasi Lemmons’ 1997 directorial debut Eve’s Bayou, a Southern Gothic story set in 1960s Louisiana. 3475 Peel, 7:15 p.m., free, BYO bowl for free popcorn

Additionally, have a look at the luminous artwork of Peggy Ann Turner at the vernissage for her exhibition at Georges Laoun Opticien, which runs through April 14. 1396 Sherbrooke W., 5–7 p.m.

Finally, to mark the release of the album Peter Broderick Plays Justin Wright, wherein the London-based American musician/composer reworks songs by the Montreal songwriter, Wright will perform his debut album Music to Stay Warm with a string quartet. The performance, happening at Cinéma Moderne, will be accompanied by nine short films by Wright and Jonathan Durand. 5150 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $11.50/$13

