Does Your Boutique Need a Hint of Je Ne Sais Quois? Try These Tips

The city of Montreal is one of the most breathtaking areas in North America. This historic city is full of reputable restaurants, famous attractions and of course, several high-end boutiques.

If you own one of these boutiques, then you know that the competition is fierce; there is no shortage of business owners looking to climb their way to the top.

Because of this, new or inexperienced boutique owners need to think of creative (and effective) ways to bring in new customers while retaining their current ones.

If you’re having a hard time giving your business that sense of je ne saisquois, feel free to continue reading.

Look the Part

Shoppers don’t go to boutiques just to buy products; they want to enjoy the ambience during their visit. Whether the vibe is rustic, chic or somewhere in between, it’s always a good idea to give your business a particular “look”.

Additionally, it would be best if you made an effort to keep both the interior and exterior of your boutique clean. This will help draw in new customers and make them feel comfortable in your shop.

Invest in Custom Branded Clothing

Most boutiques focus on selling high-end clothing and accessories made by other companies. Although this traditional business model works, it cuts business owners out from an enormous chunk of potential profit.

If you want to give your customers something to talk about (and make some additional income), then you should make room on your shelves for your own branded screen printed clothing.

Screen printed garments are high-quality, long-lasting and will look fantastic hanging in your boutique.

Is this your first run of branded apparel? Then you may want to start with t-shirts. In comparison to other garments, t-shirts are:

Cost-effective

Easy to store

Can be worn throughout the entire year (unlike heavy, bulky clothing)

If you don’t know where to go to get t-shirts printed in Montreal or the surrounding areas, that’s ok — the next time you have a chance, you should pay a visit to your local printing shop.

Most printing shops can accommodate both large and small custom t-shirt printing orders; however, it’s always better to buy in bulk (preferably 100 pieces of more). This is because you get to take advantage of the bulk discount — this gives you the ability to save a substantial amount per garment!

Hire the Right Team

As a boutique owner, you are the “head” of your business. You’re the one who makes the crucial decisions and sets goals for the future. Reaching these goals can be tricky unless you have a top-notch team that can help you.

Before hiring an employee, you should make sure that the individual is:

Experienced (or willing to learn)

Knowledgeable

Friendly/customer-oriented

Creative

Punctual

To be safe, you should always test prospective employees by bringing them in for a short shift. This will give you a better idea as to how they interact with customers, their work habits and their overall demeanour.

After utilizing the tips mentioned above, you can say au revoir to the competition, and bonjour to new customers!