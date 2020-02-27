This Saturday is the late-night party hang known as Nuit Blanche. Now don’t get it twisted: I still think that the annual event held long after drunk people should be in bed is a magnet for rookie humps, so I won’t be spilling any bandwidth on ’em.

Being the diligent journo I am, I did check out their list of events and had zero interest in every single “thingy” they’ve drummed up to keep drunk people occupied. I think that the metro is open late, but don’t quote me on that as I am not that diligent of a journo. For those of us who like to be in bed just after 3 a.m., there are some great Montreal concerts happening this week.

Thursday: Starting the Hammer week right is the black/death metal wallop of Patent and Scorching Tomb (who launch an EP). Definitely make sure to get to Turbo Haüs early for Rosegaze. If you’re a fan of Nothing, Alcest or Sunbather-era Deafheaven, Rosegaze will offer up your just rewards. 2040 St-Denis, 8 p.m., $10

Friday: My big pick of the week is a post-metal show on Monday. For everybody else, the big pick is Atlanta’s saviours of rock ’n’ roll, the Black Lips. This is happening at Foufs with the killer support of Warish and the Reagan-era skate thrash of Hood Rats. (Check out Cult MTL’s interview with Black Lips and Warish here.) 87 Ste-Catherine E., 7:30pm, $29.25

Saturday: If you’re trying to avoid the gangs of roving dental assistants and call centre managers at Nuit Blanche, head down to Barfly. A repellant to Douche Blanche will be served via the fukked up jams of Weeping Buffalo. Expect the unexpected, and yep, this will happen after the hockey game. 4062A St-Laurent, after the game, PWYC

The best thing to do during Blanche Nuit is get yourself some serious drone that ends at a reasonable hour. Show up early and check out Coba, Sauf les Drones and Autre Part at DIY space Geist House. Hint: If you really can’t find the address of the venue, just post an ad on Craigslist saying you’re selling a limited edition and numbered looper pedal and then just ask for the address from the first responder to the ad. Ask a droner for address, 9 p.m., $10 PWYC

Sunday: The radiant smile behind Lederhosen Lucil, Krista Muir, is releasing her new jammer New Math. She promises a night of music and a whole heap of other off-the-wall stuff at new digs la Cale – Pub Zero Dechet. 6839 St-Hubert, 8 p.m., $5–$10 PWYC

Also on this Nuit Blanche hangover night, Montreal’s best-dressed gymnasts the Pretzels will shake it all night long at Quai des Brumes with Mark Bragg and Opt//out. 4481 St-Denis, 9 p.m., $10

Monday: Wouldn’t ya know it. My fave gig this week happens to fall on loveable cartoon cat Garfield’s most hated day of the week. The epic post-metal meltdown of Cult of Luna will pack Corona to the rim. Not to mention the killer support of doomy/goth (and ex-member of Red Sparrows!!!) singer/songwriter Emma Ruth Rundle. For the sweat act, there’s the tech beat-down of Astronaut. Metal with a whole lotta smarts! 2490 Notre-Dame W., 7 p.m., $38

Current Obsession: The Figgs, Continue to Enjoy the Figgs Volume 1.

