What to do in Montreal today: Tuesday, February 18

A certain Celine Dion plays the Bell Centre tonight, the first of two consecutive hometown stops on her Courage world tour. 1909 Avenue des Canadiens, Montreal, 7:30 p.m., $230.75–$300.75

In case you missed Ford vs. Ferrari the first time around (and many of us did), catch the Oscar-nominated 2019 film at Dollar Cinema. 6900 Decarie Square, Montreal, various times, $2.50

Genre-hopping Montreal songwriter/producer/crooner Sean Nicholas Savage and Ballet Opéra Pantomime present Please Thrill Me, an ambitious musical with one foot in 1950s movies and the other in a 21st century urban reverie. The play begins its run at la Chapelle tonight (though tickets for all the shows this week are sold out — tickets are available starting with the two performances on Saturday, Feb. 22) and continues through Feb. 29, in English with French surtitles. Please Thrill Me was directed by Sophie Cadieux and also features Rollie Pemberton (aka Cadence Weapon) and Jane Penny from TOPS. See our feature story about the show here. 3700 St-Dominique, various times, $33.50/$28.50/$23.50/$18.50

It’s week two of Nuits d’Afrique Productions’ Syli d’Or de la Musique du Monde. Music lovers are invited to the series of free shows at Club Balattou to evaluate two different acts every Tuesday night. Tonight’s competitors are Egyptian pop/soul artist Angela Nashed and Moroccan pop/neo-soul/funk/R&B act Nora Toutain. 4372 St-Laurent, 8:30 p.m., free

