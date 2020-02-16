What to do in Montreal today: Sunday, February 16

Post Malone and more

In support of his third record Hollywood’s Bleedin’, L.A. rapper Post Malone brings his Runaway tour to Montreal tonight. He plays the Bell Centre with openers Swae Lee and Tyla Yaweh. 1909 Avenue des Canadiens de Montréal, 8 p.m., available tickets currently $191.88–$289.50

Local ethical/local clothing boutique Station Service presents a self-care-oriented Valentine’s pop-up sale. Vendors will be selling everything from beauty products to chocolate to lingerie to upscale sex toys. 72 Rachel E., Montreal, 11 a.m.–5 p.m.

Bain Mathieu is the site of a big sale of second-hand clothing and accessories. 2915 Ontario E., 11:30 a.m.–5 p.m.

The second annual Turbo Haus Chili Cook-off is happening tonight, with prizes for best meat and vegetarian chilis made from scratch. Look here for details, and email booking@turbohaus.ca in advance to participate. Otherwise just show up hungry and ready to judge “all the chili you could ever eat.” 2040 St-Denis, 6–9 p.m., $10

Following seven sold-out editions in Montreal, the annual Underground Comedy Railroad (said to be Canada’s first all-black comedy tour) brings Afro Futurism 2020 to Comedy Nest. The show’s line-up features Keesha Brownie, Daniel Woodrow, Tamara Shevon, Rodney Ramsey and Dawn Xanklin. 2313 Ste-Catherine W. 3rd floor, 8 p.m., $15

