What to do in Montreal today: Saturday, February 15

FLOH Shoppe is the site of a vintage streetwear market this weekend, with 20 vendors selling curated pieces from the ’80s, ’90s and early ’00s. 4190 St-Denis, Montreal, 12–5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Check out a Valentine’s weekend tribute to Leonard Cohen at BBAM Gallery this afternoon. The Tower of Song band will play two half-hour sets with an intermission. 808 Atwater, 3–5 p.m., free

At the CCA, academics Jean-Pierre Chupin and David Theodore will discuss the new reference book Canadian Modern Architecture: 1967 to the Present with co-editor Elsa Lam. 1920 Baile, 3 p.m.

After releasing his Persuasion System LP last year, New York synth specialist Com Truise is hitting Newspeak for a DJ set tonight. Local retrowave artist Procyon Lotor is opening. 1403 Ste-Elisabeth, 10 p.m., $20

Finally, the sixth edition of the Dômesicle party in the SAT’s Satosphère dome promises music by Humidex, softcoresoft, Absurde and S.Chioini. 1201 St-Laurent, 10 p.m., $10

To read our latest To-Do List for things to do in Montreal, please do so here.

Additionally, to vote in this year’s Best of MTL reader’s poll, click here.

Montreal Listings

You can also check our Listings for more Montreal events in nightlife, and things to do in Montreal. Similarly, for more concert recommendations, see this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.

About Cult MTL

Cult MTL is a daily web and monthly print publication focusing on Montreal music, arts, culture and city life. Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism by our editorial staff and crew of columnists and freelancers, compile comprehensive event listings, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.