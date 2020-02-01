What to do in Montreal today: Saturday, February 1

Montreal’s own Kaytranada plays Igloofest tonight, and if that weren’t enough cause for celebration, High Klassified is on the bill, too, as is DJ Kelly. Jacques Cartier Quay (Place Jacques Cartier & de la Commune E.), Montreal, 7:30 p.m., $35/$39.25 door/$62.50 VIP

Check out the final edition of the Forever Chorus (whose founder Pamela Hart is leaving the city soon). The chorus performs songs “made famous by women and/or queers.” Opening the event is Lonely Boa. 7355 Christophe-Colomb, 7:30 p.m., $15

Catch some pop and indie variations of folk music tonight when Tamara Weber and la Valérie play Rocket Science Room. 170 Jean-Talon W. #204, 9 p.m., $11.59/$13.50

The old-school edition of a dance party called Tesla Nights invites scene vet Milton Clark b2b Dialect. Also on the bill are various combos of Plecko and Nitrous, Melodrastik, Galaks and Sabi. Studio Loco (secret location), 10 p.m.–roughly 8 a.m., $15

Montreal music scene vets Graham Van Pelt (Miracle Fortress, Inside Touch) and RAT30 (Blue Hawaii/Braids) will keep the dancefloor moving tonight at Datcha. 98 Laurier W., 11 p.m., price unlisted

