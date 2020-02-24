Massimadi Festival: What to do in Montreal

Massimadi Festival and more

As part of Black History Month and in conjunction with Cinema Politica Concordia, the Massimadi festival of Afro LGBTQ film and arts (which is on through Feb. 29) also presents the Quebec premiere of Our Dance of Revolution. The documentary about the four-decade evolution of Toronto’s Black queer demographic from marginalized subculture to “a vibrant, triple-snap-fierce community.” 1455 de Maisonneuve W., 7 p.m., PWYC

Sculpture buffs ought to check out a talk by Laura Simpson at the Darling Foundry. Simpson is the director of the Edinburgh Sculpture Workshop, which is “dedicated to production, education, and experimentations in sculpture.” 745 Ottawa, 5 p.m., free

Genre-hopping Montreal songwriter/producer/crooner Sean Nicholas Savage and Ballet Opéra Pantomime present Please Thrill Me, an ambitious musical with one foot in 1950s movies and the other in a 21st century urban reverie. Happening at la Chapelle through March 1 (in English with French surtitles), the play was directed by Sophie Cadieux and also features Rollie Pemberton (aka Cadence Weapon) and Jane Penny from TOPS. See our feature story about the show here. 3700 St-Dominique, 7 p.m., $33.50/$28.50/$23.50/$18.50

Finally, Brooklyn alt/noise band Bambara play Bar le Ritz PDB with local post-punk/etc bands Blooming Season and Broken Column. 179 Jean-Talon W., 8:30 p.m., $13/$15

To read the latest issue of Cult MTL, click here.

For our our latest To-Do List for things to do in Montreal, please also click here.

Additionally, to vote for your favourite Montreal people and things in the Best of MTL readers poll, click here.

Montreal Listings

You can also check our Listings for more Montreal events in nightlife, and things to do. Similarly, for more concert recommendations, see this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.

About Cult MTL

Cult MTL is a daily web and monthly print publication focusing on Montreal music, arts, culture and city life. Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism by our editorial staff and crew of columnists and freelancers, compile comprehensive event listings, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.