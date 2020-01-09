What to do in Montreal today: Thursday, January 9

Toronto-based Chinese curator Yan Zhou presents a group exhibition Breathing at Galerie B-312 (in the Belgo Building in Montreal), featuring paintings by 10 Chinese and Canadian artists. The exhibition runs till Feb. 15, but you can check out the vernissage tonight. 372 Ste-Catherine W. #403, 5:30–8:30 p.m.

While you’re in the Belgo Building, you should also peep the vernissage for Ozone Gleaners at Projet Pangée, pairing the work of Vancouver’s Tiziana La Melia and Brooklyn’s Geetha Thurairajah. 372 Ste-Catherine W. #412, 5:30–8:30 p.m.

Concordia TV station CUTV celebrates its 50th anniversary with a snazzy gala at la Sala Rossa. Though tickets for the dinner maybe sold out/unavailable, all are welcome for the dance party after 9 p.m. “Old-Hollywood-style” attire is encouraged. 4848 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $10

As has become tradition since the legend’s death in 2016, Montreal DJ Roxy Moron pays tribute to the music he left behind with David Bowie 4Ever & Ever. The tunes will be accompanied by live music footage and films, and anyone who dresses like Bowie will get a free Stardust shot. 4479 St-Denis, 10 p.m., free

