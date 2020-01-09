Who we are...

Cult MTL is a daily web and monthly print publication focusing on Montreal music, arts, culture and city life.

Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism by our editorial staff and crew of columnists and freelancers, compile comprehensive event listings, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.

Editorial Staff

Contributors

Al South, Amy German, Brandon Kaufman, Cindy Lopez, Claude Boileau, Darcy MacDonald, Dave Jaffer, Elena Razlogova, Erik Leijon, Greg Vodden, Jacob Carey, Johnson Cummins, Justine Smith, MATTHEW HAYS, Mira Silvers, Mr. Wavvy, Paul Serralheiro, Roxane Hudon, Ryan Alexander Diduck, Sarah Deshaies, Sarah Foulkes, Toula Drimonis

In print

Our publication is distributed across Montreal on the first Thursday of every month.

See a complete list of locations

Recent issue

Nov 2019

  • Alexia Gourd
  • Antigone
  • Corridor
  • Danny Bhoy
  • Fabrikate
  • Half Moon Run
  • L'Express
  • M for Montreal
  • Midway
  • Roland Emmerich
  • Sophie Deraspe

Cult MTL is published by Cult MTL Media Inc. and printed by Imprimerie Mirabel. Entire contents are © Cult MTL Media Inc.

David Bowie 4Ever & Ever at Rockette Bar

Life, to do list

What to do in Montreal today: Thursday, January 9

by CultMTL

The top events happening in the city, daily.

Toronto-based Chinese curator Yan Zhou presents a group exhibition Breathing at Galerie B-312 (in the Belgo Building in Montreal), featuring paintings by 10 Chinese and Canadian artists. The exhibition runs till Feb. 15, but you can check out the vernissage tonight. 372 Ste-Catherine W. #403, 5:30–8:30 p.m.

While you’re in the Belgo Building, you should also peep the vernissage for Ozone Gleaners at Projet Pangée, pairing the work of Vancouver’s Tiziana La Melia and Brooklyn’s Geetha Thurairajah. 372 Ste-Catherine W. #412, 5:30–8:30 p.m.

Concordia TV station CUTV celebrates its 50th anniversary with a snazzy gala at la Sala Rossa. Though tickets for the dinner maybe sold out/unavailable, all are welcome for the dance party after 9 p.m. “Old-Hollywood-style” attire is encouraged. 4848 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $10

As has become tradition since the legend’s death in 2016, Montreal DJ Roxy Moron pays tribute to the music he left behind with David Bowie 4Ever & Ever. The tunes will be accompanied by live music footage and films, and anyone who dresses like Bowie will get a free Stardust shot. 4479 St-Denis, 10 p.m., free

See our Music Listings for more concert and nightlife event options. For more concert recommendations, see this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.