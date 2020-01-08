Who we are...

Cult MTL is a daily web and monthly print publication focusing on Montreal music, arts, culture and city life.

Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism by our editorial staff and crew of columnists and freelancers, compile comprehensive event listings, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.

Editorial Staff

Contributors

Al South, Amy German, Brandon Kaufman, Cindy Lopez, Claude Boileau, Darcy MacDonald, Dave Jaffer, Elena Razlogova, Erik Leijon, Greg Vodden, Jacob Carey, Johnson Cummins, Justine Smith, MATTHEW HAYS, Mira Silvers, Mr. Wavvy, Paul Serralheiro, Roxane Hudon, Ryan Alexander Diduck, Sarah Deshaies, Sarah Foulkes, Toula Drimonis

In print

Our publication is distributed across Montreal on the first Thursday of every month.

See a complete list of locations

Recent issue

Nov 2019

  • Alexia Gourd
  • Antigone
  • Corridor
  • Danny Bhoy
  • Fabrikate
  • Half Moon Run
  • L'Express
  • M for Montreal
  • Midway
  • Roland Emmerich
  • Sophie Deraspe

Cult MTL is published by Cult MTL Media Inc. and printed by Imprimerie Mirabel. Entire contents are © Cult MTL Media Inc.

poutine
Life, to do list

What to do in Montreal today: Wednesday, January 8

by CultMTL

The top events happening in the city, daily.

Check out hard bop organ trio Taxon Lazare, playing a 5à7 set today at l’Escalier in Montreal. Note that the venue’s kitchen will be open in case you want to catch dinner at the same time. 552 Ste-Catherine E., 5 p.m.

Jeunesse Cosmique presents what promises to be a wildly eclectic hip hop etc DJ night at Casa del Popolo feat. Hazy Montagne Mystique b2b Claire Lunaire. 4873 St-Laurent, 5–9 p.m.

Tonight through Feb. 28, SAT’s seventh annual SAT Fest screens immersive short films in the 360-degree Satosphère dome. 1201 St-Laurent, 7 p.m., $20

Chow down alongside international Université de Montréal students as they try Quebec’s national dish at UdeMonde’s Soirée Poutine. Poutineville (5145 Parc), 7:30–10 p.m.

If you’re looking for an Andrew Lloyd Webber Broadway musical experience that’s as far removed from the infamous Cats movie as possible, check out The Phantom of the Opera in French at Théâtre St-Denis in Montreal. 1594 St-Denis, 7:30 p.m., $30–$120 (five price points)

