The top events happening in the city, daily.

What to do in Montreal today: Wednesday, January 8

Check out hard bop organ trio Taxon Lazare, playing a 5à7 set today at l’Escalier in Montreal. Note that the venue’s kitchen will be open in case you want to catch dinner at the same time. 552 Ste-Catherine E., 5 p.m.

Jeunesse Cosmique presents what promises to be a wildly eclectic hip hop etc DJ night at Casa del Popolo feat. Hazy Montagne Mystique b2b Claire Lunaire. 4873 St-Laurent, 5–9 p.m.

Tonight through Feb. 28, SAT’s seventh annual SAT Fest screens immersive short films in the 360-degree Satosphère dome. 1201 St-Laurent, 7 p.m., $20

Chow down alongside international Université de Montréal students as they try Quebec’s national dish at UdeMonde’s Soirée Poutine. Poutineville (5145 Parc), 7:30–10 p.m.

If you’re looking for an Andrew Lloyd Webber Broadway musical experience that’s as far removed from the infamous Cats movie as possible, check out The Phantom of the Opera in French at Théâtre St-Denis in Montreal. 1594 St-Denis, 7:30 p.m., $30–$120 (five price points)

See our Music Listings for more concert and nightlife event options. For more concert recommendations, see this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.