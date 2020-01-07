The top events happening in the city, daily.

What to do in Montreal today: Tuesday, January 7

The immersive Van Gogh exhibition continues at Arsenal Gallery Tuesdays through Sundays. 2020 William, 10 a.m.–6 p.m., $26/$16

The Leonard and Bina Ellen Art Gallery hosts a listening session and discussion revolving around the urban Inuit community radio show Nipivut (“our voice”) “concerned with connecting North and South through voice.” The audience will listen to the show and performance in the gallery and a discussion will follow. The event complements the gallery’s ongoing exhibition of Shuvinai Ashoona. 1400 de Maisonneuve W., 5:30–7:30 p.m.

The Centaur’s festival of edgy theatre, Wildside, begins tonight with Multiple Organism (a surrealist sex comedy for adults, 7 p.m., 18+) and Wah Wah Wah, feat. a young queer woman dealing with being violated, through “extreme physicality, tantrums and pigs” (14+, 9 p.m.). 453 St-François, tickets cost $16/$13 students & seniors

Diving Bell Social Club hosts a screening of ’80 horror classic An American Werewolf in London, preceded by a horror sci-fi sex comedy called Douche Bag. 3956 St-Laurent, screening 8 p.m., $5 suggested donation, free popcorn

