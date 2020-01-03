Here’s what to do in Montreal today: Friday, January 3

A Freak A Night brings Afro/hip hop sounds to Bar la Shop, care of Burna Boy, Wizkid, MHD, Drake and Tory Lanez. 4177 St-Denis, 9 p.m., $5 before midnight/$10

Hua Li is your hostess and selector at Cinderella 99, a night of hip hop, left-field house and R&B at Notre Dame des Quilles. 32 Beaubien E., 10 p.m., price unlisted

KPop Montreal is bringing some uncharacteristically upbeat music to Foufounes Electriques, site of a Korean pop video dance party. Note that despite the music demographic for bands like BTS, Twice, Blackpink, TVXQ and EXO, this event is happening in a bar and is therefore 18+. 87 Ste-Catherine E., 10 p.m., $7/$10

Barbossa (formerly known as Blizzarts) presents Phuck Phridays — described as “an ongoing exploration of enchanting club energies. Come Phuck With Us!!!” — with Njoki Njoki and 100% Broke and live drums by Boris. 3956 St-Laurent, 10 p.m., price unlisted

