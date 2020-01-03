Who we are...

Cult MTL is a daily web and monthly print publication focusing on Montreal music, arts, culture and city life.

Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism by our editorial staff and crew of columnists and freelancers, compile comprehensive event listings, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.

Editorial Staff

Contributors

Al South, Amy German, Brandon Kaufman, Cindy Lopez, Claude Boileau, Darcy MacDonald, Dave Jaffer, Elena Razlogova, Erik Leijon, Greg Vodden, Jacob Carey, Johnson Cummins, Justine Smith, MATTHEW HAYS, Mira Silvers, Mr. Wavvy, Paul Serralheiro, Roxane Hudon, Ryan Alexander Diduck, Sarah Deshaies, Sarah Foulkes, Toula Drimonis

Life, to do list

Here’s what to do in Montreal today: Friday, January 3

by CultMTL

The top events happening in the city, daily.

A Freak A Night brings Afro/hip hop sounds to Bar la Shop, care of Burna Boy, Wizkid, MHD, Drake and Tory Lanez. 4177 St-Denis, 9 p.m., $5 before midnight/$10 

Hua Li is your hostess and selector at Cinderella 99, a night of hip hop, left-field house and R&B at Notre Dame des Quilles. 32 Beaubien E., 10 p.m., price unlisted

KPop Montreal is bringing some uncharacteristically upbeat music to Foufounes Electriques, site of a Korean pop video dance party. Note that despite the music demographic for bands like BTS, Twice, Blackpink, TVXQ and EXO, this event is happening in a bar and is therefore 18+. 87 Ste-Catherine E., 10 p.m., $7/$10

Barbossa (formerly known as Blizzarts) presents Phuck Phridays — described as “an ongoing exploration of enchanting club energies. Come Phuck With Us!!!” — with Njoki Njoki and 100% Broke and live drums by Boris. 3956 St-Laurent, 10 p.m., price unlisted

See our Music Listings for more concert and nightlife event options.  For more concert recommendations, see this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.