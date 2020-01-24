What to do in Montreal today: Friday, January 24

The second weekend of Igloofest continues in the Old Port. DJs Rezz, I_O and Lunr play the main (Sapporo) stage, while Vladimir Cauchemar, Coach Vic and Odile Myrtile will be on decks on the Vidéotron stage. Jacques Cartier Quay (Place Jacques Cartier & de la Commune E.), Montreal, 7:30–11 p.m. (till 12:30 a.m. Saturdays), $25/$89 VIP

Blues, groove and soul singer-songwriter and guitarist Cécile Doo-Kingué plays a free live set at Southwest pub Annexe St-Ambroise. 5080 St-Ambroise, 8 p.m., free

As part of the Lux Magna festival, the Idiosyncratic House of Elle Barbara presents Ayibobo™ QT Dollhouse Factory II : Retour en quatre actes. See more about this show and our other recommended festival events here. La Sala Rossa (4848 St-Laurent), 8 p.m., $12/$15 for access to other events in the building

The Cinémathèque Québécoise is screening Gus Van Sant’s 2007 film Paranoid Park, in 35mm (and in English, with French subtitles). 335 de Maisonneuve E., 9 p.m., $11/$10 students & seniors

MAI and Danse Cité present transdisciplinary dance show One Kind Favor, by George Stamos, Karla Étienne and Radwan Ghazi Moumneh. The show is being performed nightly through Saturday. 3680 Jeanne-Mance, Montreal, 8 p.m., $24.35, $19.13, $13.91

Happening Gourmand continues to offer an incentive to oust foodies on a budget from their homes in the dead of winter. Through Feb. 9, participating Old Montreal restaurants are offering prix fixe dinners and (in some cases brunches) for $17 to $35. See all the details here.

Finally, the îleSoniq festival brings a taste of summertime EDM to le Belmont tonight with a visit from L.A. DJ Dr. Fresch. The event’s openers, care of Conkrete MTL, are MarcBook Pro b2b Kate White along with Vowels b2b Jeska. 4483 St-Laurent, 10 p.m., $24

Montreal Listings

You can also check out our Montreal Music Listings for more concert and nightlife event options, and things to do. Similarly, for more concert recommendations, see this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.