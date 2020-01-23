Who we are...

what to do Montreal
Life, To-Do List

What to do in Montreal today: Thursday, January 23

by CultMTL

The top events happening in the city, daily.

Firstly, the people behind Parc Ex bar Cicchetti are throwing a party to mark their second anniversary. Expect an open oyster bar and $7 glasses of bubbly. 6703 Parc, Montreal 5:30 p.m.–3 a.m.

If you’re looking for an Andrew Lloyd Webber Broadway musical experience that’s as far removed from the infamous Cats movie as possible, check out The Phantom of the Opera in French at Théâtre St-Denis in Montreal. The production continues nightly through Jan. 26, with an additional matinee on Jan. 25. 1594 St-Denis, 7:30 p.m., $30–$120 (five price points)

You can also drink along with Gremlins 2: The New Batch (1990) at tonight’s Drunken Cinema MTL screening at Bar le Ritz PDB. 179 Jean-Talon W., 8 p.m., $8

MAI and Danse Cité present transdisciplinary dance show One Kind Favor, by George Stamos, Karla Étienne and Radwan Ghazi Moumneh. The show is being performed nightly through Saturday. 3680 Jeanne-Mance, Montreal, 8 p.m., $24.35, $19.13, $13.91

Like Spinning Tapes and KickDrum bring live music to Little Italy café/restaurant Cagibi (which will be serving alcohol with the purchase of vegan chili and/or tacos). There will be three sets featuring “experimentally-minded vocalizers” — see the details here. 6596 St-Laurent, 8:30 p.m., $7/$10 including two vegan tacos

Finally, Happening Gourmand continues to offer an incentive to oust foodies on a budget from their homes in the dead of winter. Through Feb. 9, participating Old Montreal restaurants are offering prix fixe dinners and (in some cases brunches) for $17 to $35. See all the details here.

