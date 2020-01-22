What to do in Montreal today: Wednesday, January 22

First (and perhaps foremost), Plateau pool bar/lounge Fitzroy hosts a fundraiser for the Australian Red Cross and Bushfire Emergency Wildlife Fund. $4 from every Spritz les Iles cocktail is being donated, as well as 100 per cent of funds raised from raffle tickets. See a list of prizes and more details here. 551 Mont-Royal E., Montreal 6–10 p.m.

Bar des Pins is the place where McGill Students’ Visual Arts Society is hosting Wine & Paint, an art-making event with some vino on the side. Also note that there are different rates for those who prefer not to drink. All of the funds raised will be donated to the Native Women’s Shelter. 3714 Parc, 6:30–8:30 p.m., $8/$5 members, alcohol-free $7/$4 members

You can also attend a free Ableton workshop at Musitechnic, care of the Montreal Ableton User Group. The lesson will be led by harmonicist Lévy Bourbonnais, described here as “someone who is obsessed and bewitched, a mad lover, crazy over the harmonica.” 1088 Clark, 7–8 p.m.

Witty Wednesdays presents Battle of Wits: A Comedy Quiz Show — a fast-paced trivia quiz and skill-testing game show — at Diving Bell Social Club. The comic contestants are Monica Hamburg, John Cotrocois, Mason Terry, Jason Grimmer, and the host is Elspeth Wright. 3956 St-Laurent, 8:30 p.m., $10/$15

Additionally, Happening Gourmand continues to offer an incentive to oust foodies on a budget from their homes in the dead of winter. Through Feb. 9, participating Old Montreal restaurants are offering prix fixe dinners and (in some cases brunches) for $17 to $35. See all the details here.

Finally, Cabal Theatre’s Chattermarks tells the tale of estranged sisters and a crumbling paramilitary outfit in the Antarctic. The play, written by Joseph Shragge and directed by Anthony Kennedy, continues at la Chapelle tonight. 3700 St-Dominique, 7 p.m., $33.50/ $28.50 seniors/$23.50 students

