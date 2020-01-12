What to do in Montreal today: Sunday, January 12

Join a crew of fellow amateur artists at McGill’s Burnside Hall in Montreal and paint along with a widescreen HD projection of 1970s PBS painting guru Bob Ross. BYO paint materials. 805 Sherbrooke W., 4–6 p.m.

McGill’s Iranian Student Association is holding a commemorative event for the Iranian victims of the Flight PS752 disaster — eight of whom were from Montreal. Evo (777 Robert Bourassa), 5–7 p.m.

Everyone’s favourite local folk/country chanteuse Katie Moore will be playing new material with guests at Vices&Versa’s weekly 5à7 concert. 6631 St-Laurent, 5 p.m.

Stop in at Little Italy neighbourhood bar & restaurant V Taverna for a drink or a bite and catch a live set by the Jazzebo quartet.195 Bellechasse, 7–10 p.m.

If you’re looking for an Andrew Lloyd Webber Broadway musical experience that’s as far removed from the infamous Cats movie as possible, check out The Phantom of the Opera in French at Théâtre St-Denis in Montreal. 1594 St-Denis, 7:30 p.m., $30–$120 (five price points)

