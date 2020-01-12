Who we are...

Cult MTL is a daily web and monthly print publication focusing on Montreal music, arts, culture and city life.

Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism by our editorial staff and crew of columnists and freelancers, compile comprehensive event listings, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.

Editorial Staff

Contributors

Al South, Amy German, Brandon Kaufman, Cindy Lopez, Claude Boileau, Darcy MacDonald, Dave Jaffer, Elena Razlogova, Erik Leijon, Greg Vodden, Jacob Carey, Johnson Cummins, Justine Smith, MATTHEW HAYS, Mira Silvers, Mr. Wavvy, Paul Serralheiro, Roxane Hudon, Ryan Alexander Diduck, Sarah Deshaies, Sarah Foulkes, Toula Drimonis

In print

Our publication is distributed across Montreal on the first Thursday of every month.

See a complete list of locations

Recent issue

Nov 2019

  • Alexia Gourd
  • Antigone
  • Corridor
  • Danny Bhoy
  • Fabrikate
  • Half Moon Run
  • L'Express
  • M for Montreal
  • Midway
  • Roland Emmerich
  • Sophie Deraspe

Phantom of the Opera Montreal
Life, to do list

What to do in Montreal today: Sunday, January 12

by CultMTL

The top events happening in the city, daily.

Join a crew of fellow amateur artists at McGill’s Burnside Hall in Montreal and paint along with a widescreen HD projection of 1970s PBS painting guru Bob Ross. BYO paint materials. 805 Sherbrooke W., 4–6 p.m.

McGill’s Iranian Student Association is holding a commemorative event for the Iranian victims of the Flight PS752 disaster — eight of whom were from Montreal. Evo (777 Robert Bourassa), 5–7 p.m.

Everyone’s favourite local folk/country chanteuse Katie Moore will be playing new material with guests at Vices&Versa’s weekly 5à7 concert. 6631 St-Laurent, 5 p.m.

Stop in at Little Italy neighbourhood bar & restaurant V Taverna for a drink or a bite and catch a live set by the Jazzebo quartet.195 Bellechasse, 7–10 p.m.

If you’re looking for an Andrew Lloyd Webber Broadway musical experience that’s as far removed from the infamous Cats movie as possible, check out The Phantom of the Opera in French at Théâtre St-Denis in Montreal. 1594 St-Denis, 7:30 p.m., $30–$120 (five price points)

See our Music Listings for more concert and nightlife event options. For more concert recommendations, see this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.