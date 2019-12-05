Canadians can now order official Baby Yoda toys

Whether you’re a Mandalorian viewer or simply a connoisseur of memes, you’re familiar with “the Child” (aka Baby Yoda) — a co-star and focal point of the Disney Plus TV series — and the craze over what many are calling the cutest character in the Star Wars universe.

While the phenomenon has unleashed some knock-off merchandise, Disney announced that they are finally releasing some official toys, available for pre-order. Unfortunately they will not be available before Christmas — or even Easter. The 11-inch plush figure by Mattel (with a sculpted vinyl head, fabric clothing, crib and “sturdy base filled with beans”) is expected to be shipped by the Disney store on April 1, 2020 while the Funko Pop! vinyl bobble heads — which comes in two sizes, 3.75″ for $13 and 10″ for $30 — will only be out on May 13 and June 3, respectively.

The Child bobblehead by Funko Pop!

It would be insane for Canadian retailers NOT to stock these hot items in the new year — we can confirm that at least one Montreal store that we contacted, LOL Jouets in Parc Extension, has ordered the Funko Pop! items, and others, small and large, are sure to follow — but for now it’s only possible to pre-order these cuties online through American shops.

Disney of course has all three of the toys mentioned above, however it’s important to note that the Child apparel and accessories (a dozen t-shirt designs, a mug, a tote bag, a phone case and a tumbler cup) do not ship to Canada. The other issue with ordering from the Disney store is the exorbitant international shipping fee: for the plush doll alone, the shipping costs $24.99, even more than the price of the doll itself, $24.50, and of course that’s all in U.S. currency.

A better deal is available if you pre-order via Amazon.com (not .ca), but there’s a catch: they’ll be shipping both sizes of the Child Funko Pop! bobbleheads on May 15, 2020, the 3.75″ version for $8.78 (cheaper than Disney) and the 10″ one for $30 (over two weeks earlier than Disney), and the AmazonGlobal standard shipping offers relatively cheap rates to Canada ($8.38). The problem is they don’t have the plush doll available for pre-order — at least not yet. ■