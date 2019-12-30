Here’s what to do in Montreal today: Monday, December 30

For anyone looking for something to do in Old Montreal today, Phi Centre’s trio of exhibitions (which are all wrapping up in a couple of weeks) is a must-see: Cadavre exquis is a collection of VR (virtual reality) art — by the likes of Marina Abramović, Olafur Eliasson and Laurie Anderson — created using the titular Surrealist method (10 a.m.–9 p.m., $29/$22 students & seniors); Innerflood, four VR shorts complementing the Cadavre exquis exhibition (hourly from 1–8 p.m., $16.50/$13.50 students/seniors, 50 per cent off with Cadavre exquis ticket in advance); and “Bibelot,” an award-winning sound installation by Jay Crocker (aka JOYFULTALK). 407 St-Pierre

Cinéma du Parc is screening the new film by legendary director Terence Malick, A Hidden Life, “meditative, profoundly humanist film on the shattering journey of an Austrian farmer caught between his deepest convictions and the desire to protect his family.” Note that the multilingual film is being presented with French subtitles. 3575 Parc, 12 p.m., 5:45 p.m., 8:40 p.m., $13/$11.50

Party different at Maison Symphonique with the Red Army Choir, on tour for the venerable Russian group’s 90th anniversary — tonight’s is the last show of a five-night stand. Queb chanteuse Isabelle Boulay will join the choirs and band on stage. 1600 St-Urbain, 8 p.m., $177.25–$99.75 (four price points)

Dance party? Pre-NYE debauchery maybe? British DJ/producer Cristoph is on duty all night at Newspeak. 1403 Ste-Elisabeth, 10 p.m., $15/$25

