Who we are...

Cult MTL is a daily web and monthly print publication focusing on Montreal music, arts, culture and city life.

Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism by our editorial staff and crew of columnists and freelancers, compile comprehensive event listings, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.

Editorial Staff

Contributors

Al South, Amy German, Brandon Kaufman, Cindy Lopez, Claude Boileau, Darcy MacDonald, Dave Jaffer, Elena Razlogova, Erik Leijon, Greg Vodden, Jacob Carey, Johnson Cummins, Justine Smith, MATTHEW HAYS, Mira Silvers, Mr. Wavvy, Paul Serralheiro, Roxane Hudon, Ryan Alexander Diduck, Sarah Deshaies, Sarah Foulkes, Toula Drimonis

In print

Our publication is distributed across Montreal on the first Thursday of every month.

See a complete list of locations

Recent issue

Nov 2019

  • Alexia Gourd
  • Antigone
  • Corridor
  • Danny Bhoy
  • Fabrikate
  • Half Moon Run
  • L'Express
  • M for Montreal
  • Midway
  • Roland Emmerich
  • Sophie Deraspe

Cult MTL is published by Cult MTL Media Inc. and printed by Imprimerie Mirabel. Entire contents are © Cult MTL Media Inc.

Cirque du Soleil's Axel

Arts, to do list

Here’s what to do in Montreal today

by CultMTL

The top events happening in the city, daily.

Skateshop Revolution514 is holding a public Christmas party at le Belmont with a DJ set by skate legend Tony Alva, but the only way to get a ticket is to buy a Stand product at the shop (nearby at 4486 Coloniale). See the details here. 4483 St-Laurent, 7 p.m.

Cirque du Soleil’s raucous spectacle on ice, Axel, continues at the Bell Centre through Dec. 29 (with a break on Dec. 24-25). 1909 Avenue des Canadiens de Montréal, 7:30 p.m., $64.25–$167.75 (10 price points)

A dozen comics share a dozen real, funny Tinder Tales at the Diving Bell Social Club. 3956 St-Laurent (3rd floor), 8:30 p.m., $15/$20

It’s your last chance to catch Erik Anderson’s My Thesis Film: A Thesis Film by Erik Anderson, a gargantuan meta-cinematic opus in which the actor-writer-director stars as a man making his thesis film. My Thesis Film: A Thesis Film by Erik Anderson was, of course, Anderson’s thesis film in the MFA program at the UofT, and it co-stars Montrealers or Montreal ex-pats such as Alison Louder, Tristan D. Lalla and Kyle Gatehouse. Watch the trailer here. Dollar Cinema (6900 Décarie), 9 p.m., $2.50

The fifth edition of Wide Open, Cabaret Berlin’s Queer Thursdays party, features techno DJs and performances all night. See all the line-up details here. 1661 Ste-Catherine E., 10 p.m., $10

See our Music Listings for more concert and nightlife event options.
For more concert recommendations, see this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.