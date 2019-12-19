Here’s what to do in Montreal today

Skateshop Revolution514 is holding a public Christmas party at le Belmont with a DJ set by skate legend Tony Alva, but the only way to get a ticket is to buy a Stand product at the shop (nearby at 4486 Coloniale). See the details here. 4483 St-Laurent, 7 p.m.

Cirque du Soleil’s raucous spectacle on ice, Axel, continues at the Bell Centre through Dec. 29 (with a break on Dec. 24-25). 1909 Avenue des Canadiens de Montréal, 7:30 p.m., $64.25–$167.75 (10 price points)

A dozen comics share a dozen real, funny Tinder Tales at the Diving Bell Social Club. 3956 St-Laurent (3rd floor), 8:30 p.m., $15/$20

It’s your last chance to catch Erik Anderson’s My Thesis Film: A Thesis Film by Erik Anderson, a gargantuan meta-cinematic opus in which the actor-writer-director stars as a man making his thesis film. My Thesis Film: A Thesis Film by Erik Anderson was, of course, Anderson’s thesis film in the MFA program at the UofT, and it co-stars Montrealers or Montreal ex-pats such as Alison Louder, Tristan D. Lalla and Kyle Gatehouse. Watch the trailer here. Dollar Cinema (6900 Décarie), 9 p.m., $2.50

The fifth edition of Wide Open, Cabaret Berlin’s Queer Thursdays party, features techno DJs and performances all night. See all the line-up details here. 1661 Ste-Catherine E., 10 p.m., $10

