Who we are...

Cult MTL is a daily web and monthly print publication focusing on Montreal music, arts, culture and city life.

Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism by our editorial staff and crew of columnists and freelancers, compile comprehensive event listings, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.

Editorial Staff

Contributors

Amy German, Brandon Kaufman, Cindy Lopez, Claude Boileau, Darcy MacDonald, Dave Jaffer, Elena Razlogova, Erik Leijon, Greg Vodden, Johnson Cummins, Justine Smith, Mira Silvers, Mr. Wavvy, Paul Serralheiro, Roxane Hudon, Ryan Alexander Diduck, Sarah Deshaies

In print

Our publication is distributed across Montreal on the first Thursday of every month.

Recent issue

Nov 2019

  • Alexia Gourd
  • Antigone
  • Corridor
  • Danny Bhoy
  • Fabrikate
  • Half Moon Run
  • L'Express
  • M for Montreal
  • Midway
  • Roland Emmerich
  • Sophie Deraspe

Cult MTL is published by Cult MTL Media Inc. and printed by Imprimerie Mirabel. Entire contents are © Cult MTL Media Inc.

Building a new New World: Amerikanizm in Russian Architecture

Arts, to do list

Here’s what to do in Montreal today

by CultMTL

The top events happening in the city, daily.

Snazzy boutique café Pastel Rita hosts its first holiday pop-up market: Tête à Tête, a four-day affair featuring gift items by over two dozen local up-and-coming designers. 5761 St-Laurent, 5–9 p.m. Thu/Fri, 11 a.m.–5 p.m. Sat/Sun

Architectural historian Vladimir Paperny presents an alternative reading (“counter-tour”) of the current CCA exhibition Building a new New World: Amerikanizm in Russian Architecture. 1920 Baile, 6:30 p.m., free (RSVP)

Witness the rock ’n’ roll mayhem of local psychobilly royalty Bloodshot Bill, bringing Christmassacre to Katacombes alongside his friends Frankenstein, the Wolfman, Dracula and Santa Claus. 1635 St-Laurent, 8 p.m., $15/$10 with elf costume or non-perishable food item

Four talented women musicians from right here in Montreal share a bill at Casa del Popolo tonight, namely Thanya Iyer, Alexis Castrogiovanni, Syngja, Clara Engel. 4873 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $10

