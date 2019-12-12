Here’s what to do in Montreal today

The top events happening in the city, daily.

Building a new New World: Amerikanizm in Russian Architecture

Snazzy boutique café Pastel Rita hosts its first holiday pop-up market: Tête à Tête, a four-day affair featuring gift items by over two dozen local up-and-coming designers. 5761 St-Laurent, 5–9 p.m. Thu/Fri, 11 a.m.–5 p.m. Sat/Sun

Architectural historian Vladimir Paperny presents an alternative reading (“counter-tour”) of the current CCA exhibition Building a new New World: Amerikanizm in Russian Architecture. 1920 Baile, 6:30 p.m., free (RSVP)

Witness the rock ’n’ roll mayhem of local psychobilly royalty Bloodshot Bill, bringing Christmassacre to Katacombes alongside his friends Frankenstein, the Wolfman, Dracula and Santa Claus. 1635 St-Laurent, 8 p.m., $15/$10 with elf costume or non-perishable food item

Four talented women musicians from right here in Montreal share a bill at Casa del Popolo tonight, namely Thanya Iyer, Alexis Castrogiovanni, Syngja, Clara Engel. 4873 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $10

