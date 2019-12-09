Cool cosplay at Mini-Comiccon
See our photos of the committed costumed Montrealers who caught our eye this weekend.
Cult MTL is a daily web and monthly print publication focusing on Montreal music, arts, culture and city life.
Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism by our editorial staff and crew of columnists and freelancers, compile comprehensive event listings, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.
Amy German, Brandon Kaufman, Cindy Lopez, Claude Boileau, Darcy MacDonald, Dave Jaffer, Elena Razlogova, Erik Leijon, Greg Vodden, Johnson Cummins, Justine Smith, Mira Silvers, Mr. Wavvy, Paul Serralheiro, Roxane Hudon, Ryan Alexander Diduck, Sarah Deshaies
Our publication is distributed across Montreal on the first Thursday of every month.
See a complete list of locations
Cult MTL is published by Cult MTL Media Inc. and printed by Imprimerie Mirabel. Entire contents are © Cult MTL Media Inc.
See our photos of the committed costumed Montrealers who caught our eye this weekend.