Barack Obama lists Kaytranada among his fave songs of 2019

Montreal producer Kaytranada’s song “Go DJ” (feat. Sir) was the third track on Barack Obama’s list of Favorite Songs of 2019, tweeted by the former U.S. president earlier today. The list of 35 songs — which, as Obama noted with asterisks, featured songs that had previously appeared on his summer playlist — also featured tracks by Solange, Lizzo, Frank Ocean, the National, Beyoncé, Goldlink, Dababy and Bruce Springsteen, among others.
“Go DJ” is a track from Kaytranada’s second album BUBBA, released earlier this month. BUBBA, which has earned high marks from the majority of its critics, is a follow-up to 2016’s 99.9%, which won the prestigious Polaris Music Prize that year.
Listen to “Go DJ” here: