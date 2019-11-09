Montreal’s To Do List: Saturday, November 9

Here’s what to do in Montreal today.

Bring Down The Walls: Oasis (MTL) with special guest Robert Owens

Verdun’s Church of the Epiphany plays host to the Southern Quebec Inuit Association’s first annual Inuit Craft Fair. 4322 Wellington, 10 a.m.–4 p.m., free entry

Also in the general southwest area of town, the finissage of Beaver Sheppard’s art exhibition at Pointe St-Charles gallery Archive Contemporary allows for one last opportunity to see the visual art by the local musician and chef amid festive vibes. 2471 Centre, 1–4 p.m.

As for exhibitions opening today, Art Mûr hosts a double vernissage for Hédy Gobba’s collection of painted photographs, Olympia and Brandon Vickerd’s intriguing sculptures. 5826 St-Hubert, 3–5 p.m.

Dance party alert! Oasis MTL and Fondation Phi copresent Bring Down the Walls with Chicago DJ Robert Owens and local heavy-hitters Fred Everything and Don Barbarino. 451, 465 St-Jean, 11 p.m.–6 a.m.

For more concert recommendations, see this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.