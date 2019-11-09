Who we are...

Cult MTL is a daily web and monthly print publication focusing on Montreal music, arts, culture and city life.

Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism by our editorial staff and crew of columnists and freelancers, compile comprehensive event listings, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.

Editorial Staff

Contributors

Amy German, Brandon Kaufman, Cindy Lopez, Claude Boileau, Darcy MacDonald, Dave Jaffer, Elena Razlogova, Erik Leijon, Greg Vodden, Johnson Cummins, Justine Smith, Mira Silvers, Mr. Wavvy, Paul Serralheiro, Roxane Hudon, Ryan Alexander Diduck, Sarah Deshaies

In print

Our publication is distributed across Montreal on the first Thursday of every month.

Recent issue

Nov 2019

Cult MTL is published by Cult MTL Media Inc. and printed by Imprimerie Mirabel. Entire contents are © Cult MTL Media Inc.

Bring Down The Walls: Oasis (MTL) with special guest Robert Owens

City, to do list

Montreal’s To Do List: Saturday, November 9

by CultMTL

Here’s what to do in Montreal today.

Verdun’s Church of the Epiphany plays host to the Southern Quebec Inuit Association’s first annual Inuit Craft Fair. 4322 Wellington, 10 a.m.–4 p.m., free entry

Also in the general southwest area of town, the finissage of Beaver Sheppard’s art exhibition at Pointe St-Charles gallery Archive Contemporary allows for one last opportunity to see the visual art by the local musician and chef amid festive vibes. 2471 Centre, 1–4 p.m.   

As for exhibitions opening today, Art Mûr hosts a double vernissage for Hédy Gobba’s collection of painted photographs, Olympia and Brandon Vickerd’s intriguing sculptures. 5826 St-Hubert, 3–5 p.m.

Dance party alert! Oasis MTL and Fondation Phi copresent Bring Down the Walls with Chicago DJ Robert Owens and local heavy-hitters Fred Everything and Don Barbarino. 451, 465 St-Jean, 11 p.m.–6 a.m.

