Montreal’s To Do List: Thursday, November 21

Here’s what to do in Montreal today.

Etsy MTL hosts a Marché Ephemère at Windsor Station, today through Saturday. See the list of vendors here. 1100 Avenue des Canadiens de Montréal, 11 a.m.–7 p.m. daily, free entry

Today at the M for Montreal music fest, take the unique opportunity to see a free daytime show at Turbo Haüs, featuring singer-songwriters Laurence-Anne and Ada Lea. 2040 St-Denis, 2:30 p.m., free

In conjunction with their new exhibition Jean-Claude Poitras: Fashion and Inspiration, the McCord Museum presents Montreal Slow Fashion, a night celebrating the natural colours, recycled fabrics and locally sourced fibres of the sustainable fashion movement. Expect a fashion show, workshops and pop-up shops with a bar and DJs (the latter care of Piknic Electronik). 690 Sherbrooke W., 5–9 p.m., $16 pre-sale/$24 with new membership (includes one free drink)

Check out the vernissage for Social Motion, an exhibition of cut-steel paintings by Brooklyn-based Iranian brothers Icy and Sot. Galerie COA (6405 St-Laurent), 5–8 p.m.

The big show at M for Montreal tonight is happening at Café Cleopatra, where six acts will be playing in the second-floor cabaret space for free. 1230 St-Laurent, 8:30 p.m., free

