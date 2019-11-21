Who we are...

Cult MTL is a daily web and monthly print publication focusing on Montreal music, arts, culture and city life.

Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism by our editorial staff and crew of columnists and freelancers, compile comprehensive event listings, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.

Montreal’s To Do List: Thursday, November 21

by CultMTL

Here’s what to do in Montreal today.

Etsy MTL hosts a Marché Ephemère at Windsor Station, today through Saturday. See the list of vendors here. 1100 Avenue des Canadiens de Montréal, 11 a.m.–7 p.m. daily, free entry

Today at the M for Montreal music fest, take the unique opportunity to see a free daytime show at Turbo Haüs, featuring singer-songwriters Laurence-Anne and Ada Lea. 2040 St-Denis, 2:30 p.m., free

In conjunction with their new exhibition Jean-Claude Poitras: Fashion and Inspiration, the McCord Museum presents Montreal Slow Fashion, a night celebrating the natural colours, recycled fabrics and locally sourced fibres of the sustainable fashion movement. Expect a fashion show, workshops and pop-up shops with a bar and DJs (the latter care of Piknic Electronik). 690 Sherbrooke W., 5–9 p.m., $16 pre-sale/$24 with new membership (includes one free drink)

Check out the vernissage for Social Motion, an exhibition of cut-steel paintings by Brooklyn-based Iranian brothers Icy and Sot. Galerie COA (6405 St-Laurent), 5–8 p.m.

The big show at M for Montreal tonight is happening at Café Cleopatra, where six acts will be playing in the second-floor cabaret space for free. 1230 St-Laurent, 8:30 p.m., free

