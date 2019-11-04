Montreal To Do list: Monday, November 4

The eighth annual edition of MTL à Table began on Friday and runs through Nov. 13. For those unfamiliar with the concept, it’s one of those discount table d’hôte events giving Montreal foodies on a budget an incentive to venture out to try new restaurants during the cold months. See the list of participating restaurants — charging either $23, $33 or $43 for their table d’hôtes this year — and more details here.

Conventional art chops are not required to participate in Collaborative Digital Graffiti With Piccles at St-Laurent metro station. Just bring a smartphone and a finger. Outside 10 de Maisonneuve E., 5:30–9 p.m., free

Cinema Politica presents the Quebec premiere of Jorge Thielen Armand’s Le Soledad, “a nuanced and poetic exploration of race and class amid the economic and political crisis in Venezuela.” 1455 de Maisonneuve W. H-110, 7 p.m., $5–$10

This week’s edition of There’s Something Funny Going On at Blue Dog features Montreal-based Indian stand-up comic Bashar Khan in his first headlining gig plus the U.K.’s Fergus Craig, Ireland’s Laura Flynn, Jon Selig and seven more comics plus host Harrison Weinreb. 3958 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., PWYC

