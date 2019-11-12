Jonathan Adler x H&M HOME launches this week

H&M is widely known for its designer collaborations, however this marks the first time the clothing giant’s done one for their Home collection. And what better choice to mark the occasion than to work with New York City designer Jonathan Adler. The theme of the collection stems from Adler’s overall design philosophies: “Minimalism is a bummer”; and “Colours can’t clash.”

Jonathan Adler x H&M HOME. Photo by H&M

“Your home should reflect you at your most eccentric, most glamorous and happiest.” —Jonathan Adler

Jonathan Adler x H&M HOME. Photo by H&M

The collection, which primarily includes pieces for the living room, features a variety of boxes, trays, candle holders and cushions in geometric patterns, alongside his and hers illustrative vases, candelabras and mugs. There’s also a Naughty/Nice blanket and a range of beautiful sculptures and decorative ornaments. The third eye, which has been used by a range of designers, including Alessandro Michele for Gucci Décor, is Adler’s favourite, so expect to see that on some pieces, as well. To Adler, every piece in the home should be special, which is why he states, “If your heirs won’t fight over it, we won’t make it.”

Jonathan Adler x H&M HOME. Photo by H&M

“For me, inspiration can strike anywhere. I just try to keep my eyes and mind wide open.” —Jonathan Adler

Jonathan Adler. Photo by H&M

The collection will unfortunately not be sold at any stores in Montreal, however it will still be readily available to purchase in Canada online this Thursday, Nov. 14 starting at 10 a.m. There’s free shipping/returns for orders over $50 for H&M Loyalty Members; otherwise, non-members can still take advantage of free shipping on those orders with the code 0050. Happy shopping! ■

For more details on the launch, visit the Jonathan Adler x H&M HOME page.