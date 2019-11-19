See Ogilvy’s Christmas window at McCord Museum

Montreal’s iconic mechanized animal wonderland is back, just a little northeast from where it used to be.

For the second consecutive Christmas season, the McCord Museum is exhibiting the famous mechanized window display that attracted crowds on Ste-Catherine Street since the first permutation of the Yuletide fauna wonderland was installed in 1947 at Ogilvy’s department store. (The old space was converted earlier this year into the Holt Renfrew/Four Seasons department store and hotel.)

Custom-made and handcrafted by German toy manufacturer Steiff, the two displays, The Mill in the Forest and The Enchanted Village (among the last of their kind in North America), are on view in McCord’s front window at 690 Sherbrooke W. through Jan. 5.

