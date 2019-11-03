Montreal’s To-Do List: Sunday, November 3

* Montreal ToyCon * Epic Used Book Sale * Peter Watkins movie screenings * The Interrupters with Skinny Lister and Sharp Shock

If venturing out to the Courtyard Marriott near the airport on Sunday morning sounds like your idea of a good time, Montreal ToyCon is calling. There will be tons of action figures, plush toys, comics and more, making the event as suitable for kids looking for playthings as it is adults in search of collectibles and nostalgia. 7000 Place Robert Joncas, 10 a.m.–4 p.m., free admission

Beginning with a pre-sale today and running through Tuesday, Concordia has an Epic Used Book Sale going on, and it’s not all about textbooks — organizers promise classics, mysteries, Can Lit, books about witchcraft and more. 1515 Ste-Catherine W., 1–4 p.m.

Thé Cinéclub/Montreal Film Society is screening a double feature showcasing British director, docudrama pioneer and radical pacifist Peter Watkins: Culloden (1964) and The War Game (1965). Cinéma VA (1395 Sté-Catherine W., #114), 6:30 p.m., $8/$6 students (cash only)

Montreal punk fest 77 Montreal presents L.A. ska punks the Interrupters, with openers Skinny Lister and Sharp Shock at MTelus. 59 Ste-Catherine E., 7:30 p.m., $43.75

