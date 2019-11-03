Who we are...

Cult MTL is a daily web and monthly print publication focusing on Montreal music, arts, culture and city life.

Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism by our editorial staff and crew of columnists and freelancers, compile comprehensive event listings, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.

Editorial Staff

Contributors

Amy German, Brandon Kaufman, Cindy Lopez, Claude Boileau, Darcy MacDonald, Dave Jaffer, Elena Razlogova, Erik Leijon, Greg Vodden, Johnson Cummins, Justine Smith, Mira Silvers, Mr. Wavvy, Paul Serralheiro, Roxane Hudon, Ryan Alexander Diduck, Sarah Deshaies

In print

Our publication is distributed across Montreal on the first Thursday of every month.

See a complete list of locations

Recent issue

May 2019

Cult MTL is published by Cult MTL Media Inc. and printed by Imprimerie Mirabel. Entire contents are © Cult MTL Media Inc.

The Emperor Black Series (Hasbro & Lucasfilm Ltd.)

City, to-do list

Montreal’s To-Do List: Sunday, November 3

by CultMTL

* Montreal ToyCon
* Epic Used Book Sale
* Peter Watkins movie screenings
* The Interrupters with Skinny Lister and Sharp Shock

If venturing out to the Courtyard Marriott near the airport on Sunday morning sounds like your idea of a good time, Montreal ToyCon is calling. There will be tons of action figures, plush toys, comics and more, making the event as suitable for kids looking for playthings as it is adults in search of collectibles and nostalgia. 7000 Place Robert Joncas, 10 a.m.–4 p.m., free admission

Beginning with a pre-sale today and running through Tuesday, Concordia has an Epic Used Book Sale going on, and it’s not all about textbooks — organizers promise classics, mysteries, Can Lit, books about witchcraft and more. 1515 Ste-Catherine W., 1–4 p.m.

Thé Cinéclub/Montreal Film Society is screening a double feature showcasing British director, docudrama pioneer and radical pacifist Peter Watkins: Culloden (1964) and The War Game (1965). Cinéma VA (1395 Sté-Catherine W., #114), 6:30 p.m., $8/$6 students (cash only)

Montreal punk fest 77 Montreal presents L.A. ska punks the Interrupters, with openers Skinny Lister and Sharp Shock at MTelus. 59 Ste-Catherine E., 7:30 p.m., $43.75

For more concert recommendations, see this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.