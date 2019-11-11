Montreal’s To Do List for Monday, November 11

Here’s what to do in Montreal today.

Porn lecture, anyone? Concordia presents a talk by U of T associate prof Patrick Keilty entitled Uncatalogued: A Porn Archive’s Risky Arrangements, about the politics of digital infrastructures in the porn industry. John Molson Building (1450 Guy), 6–8 p.m., free

Also at Concordia, but at the Loyola campus in NDG, Dr. Ronald Mallett from the University of Connecticut talks about the Real Science of Time Travel. This is a free event with free food and kombucha at the afterparty. 7141 Sherbrooke W., 6–11 p.m., free

Classic-country cover band the Firemen play yet another gig at le Ritz, one more opportunity for fans to catch an acclaimed band of local heavy-hitters playing a style of music that’s increasingly hard to see live. 179 Jean-Talon W., 8 p.m., price unlisted

At Casa del Popolo, catch the ambient improv (and post-apocalyptic concept) of Halifax four-piece New Hermitage, the chamber folk of Stefani Bondari and the oud soundscapes of François Zaidan. 4873 St-Laurent, 8 p.m., $15/PWYC

