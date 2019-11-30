Here’s what to do in Montreal today

Finnish brunch? This weekend, Jean-Talon Market-adjacent restaurant OK Poké welcomes guest chef Tyler Rauman, who’ll be exploring his roots by cooking up some Nordic comfort food. 75 Shamrock, 11 a.m.–4 p.m. today and tomorrow

Books by anglo Quebecers are the focus of a two-day book fair at Concordia’s library building, presented by the Quebec Writers Federation and the Association of English-language Publishers of Quebec. Aside from browsing hundreds of titles from a wide range of genres, you can also attend a panel on getting published, a multi-author reading and/or a wine and cheese today. See all the details here. 1400 de Maisonneuve W., 11 a.m.–5 p.m. today and tomorrow

A St-Michel alley is the site of the second edition of Marché de Ruël, featuring a variety of small and large goods by 35 artisans, with snacks and hot drinks on the side. Between Chabot and Bordeaux just north of Jean-Talon, 12–5 p.m., raincheck Sunday

At Mile Ex art centre Never Apart, the space’s founder Dax Dasilva hosts the second of four talks linked to his book Age of Union, focusing on Culture. With Marika Anthony-Shaw — ex-Arcade Fire violinist, head of the Plus 1 initiative and board member of Partners in Health — Dasilva will discuss how artists and culture can effect social change. 7049 St-Urbain, 3–4:15 p.m., free, RSVP required

Montreal music booking and management company Heavy Trip celebrates its sixth anniversary with a pretty sweet DJ line-up of Marie Davidson, Cadence Weapon and Roger Tellier-Craig (Fly Pan Am) at Bar Cicchetti. 6703 Parc, 9 p.m., free

Clubbing on Crescent Street isn’t normally our thing but la Poubelle Magnifique at Chez Morrigan sounds pretty enticing. Expect Afro house and deep house all night, care of Cosima and Messkina. 1221 Crescent, 10 p.m., free

