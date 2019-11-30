Who we are...

Cult MTL is a daily web and monthly print publication focusing on Montreal music, arts, culture and city life.

Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism by our editorial staff and crew of columnists and freelancers, compile comprehensive event listings, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.

Editorial Staff

Contributors

Amy German, Brandon Kaufman, Cindy Lopez, Claude Boileau, Darcy MacDonald, Dave Jaffer, Elena Razlogova, Erik Leijon, Greg Vodden, Johnson Cummins, Justine Smith, Mira Silvers, Mr. Wavvy, Paul Serralheiro, Roxane Hudon, Ryan Alexander Diduck, Sarah Deshaies

In print

Our publication is distributed across Montreal on the first Thursday of every month.

See a complete list of locations

Recent issue

Nov 2019

  • Alexia Gourd
  • Antigone
  • Corridor
  • Danny Bhoy
  • Fabrikate
  • Half Moon Run
  • L'Express
  • M for Montreal
  • Midway
  • Roland Emmerich
  • Sophie Deraspe

Cult MTL is published by Cult MTL Media Inc. and printed by Imprimerie Mirabel. Entire contents are © Cult MTL Media Inc.

Cadence Weapon

to do list

Here’s what to do in Montreal today

by CultMTL

To Do List: Saturday, November 30

Finnish brunch? This weekend, Jean-Talon Market-adjacent restaurant OK Poké welcomes guest chef Tyler Rauman, who’ll be exploring his roots by cooking up some Nordic comfort food. 75 Shamrock, 11 a.m.–4 p.m. today and tomorrow

Books by anglo Quebecers are the focus of a two-day book fair at Concordia’s library building, presented by the Quebec Writers Federation and the Association of English-language Publishers of Quebec. Aside from browsing hundreds of titles from a wide range of genres, you can also attend a panel on getting published, a multi-author reading and/or a wine and cheese today. See all the details here. 1400 de Maisonneuve W., 11 a.m.–5 p.m. today and tomorrow

A St-Michel alley is the site of the second edition of Marché de Ruël, featuring a variety of small and large goods by 35 artisans, with snacks and hot drinks on the side. Between Chabot and Bordeaux just north of Jean-Talon, 12–5 p.m., raincheck Sunday

At Mile Ex art centre Never Apart, the space’s founder Dax Dasilva hosts the second of four talks linked to his book Age of Union, focusing on Culture. With Marika Anthony-Shaw — ex-Arcade Fire violinist, head of the Plus 1 initiative and board member of Partners in Health — Dasilva will discuss how artists and culture can effect social change. 7049 St-Urbain, 3–4:15 p.m., free, RSVP required

Montreal music booking and management company Heavy Trip celebrates its sixth anniversary with a pretty sweet DJ line-up of Marie Davidson, Cadence Weapon and Roger Tellier-Craig (Fly Pan Am) at Bar Cicchetti. 6703 Parc, 9 p.m., free

Clubbing on Crescent Street isn’t normally our thing but la Poubelle Magnifique at Chez Morrigan sounds pretty enticing. Expect Afro house and deep house all night, care of Cosima and Messkina. 1221 Crescent, 10 p.m., free

See our Music Listings for more concert and nightlife event options.
For more concert recommendations, see this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.