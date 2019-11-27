Here’s what to do in Montreal today

Vancouver’s Out Innerspace Dance Theatre presents Bygones at Agora de la Danse. The piece, presented at Edifice Wilder tonight through Saturday, promises “an otherworldly zone at the frontiers of the specific and the indeterminate using theatrical illusions, puppets and ghostly architecture. 1435 Bleury, various times, $19.95/$25.67

At Montreal’s archaeology museum Pointe-à-Callière, The Incas: Treasures of Peru assembles nearly 300 items to paint a picture of flora and fauna, agriculture, rites, ceramics, metallurgy and sculpture in pre-Inca and Inca civilizations and Andean culture, with ornaments, jewelry, vases, clothing and accessories and feather and textile pieces. The exhibition runs today through April 13. 150 Place Royale, Tue–Fri 10 a.m.–5 p.m., 11 a.m.–5 p.m. weekends, $19.13/$17.39 seniors/$13.05 for 13-30-year-olds/$6.95 for kids 5–12

The 16th annual Souk sale — always among the first holiday markets of the season, known for its particularly stylish accessories, home decor and other items by dozens of Montreal designers — has moved from its home at SAT to the RCA building in St-Henri. Check it out today through Dec. 1. 1001 Lenoir, 10 a.m.–9 p.m., 10 a.m.–7 p.m. on the weekend

At Place des Arts tonight through Dec. 8, Kid Koala presents The Storyville Mosquito, a live animated graphic novel that’s performed, filmed and scored in real time with a team of performers, musicians, foley artists and technicians joining the renowned Montreal DJ, musician, composer and producer, who will participate in the show on turntables, keyboards and electronics. 175 Ste-Catherine W., 8 p.m., $42

Choreographer Clara Furey’s Rather a Ditch, featuring dancer Céline Bonnier, “explores the porosity between life and death” via “existential dance experiments.” Catch it at la Chapelle tonight through Friday, Nov. 29. 3700 St-Dominique, 8 p.m., $33.50/$28.50 for anyone under 30, over 65, students, art pros and Plateau residents/$23.50 for performing arts students/$18.50 under 12/$15 for all on Nov. 27

