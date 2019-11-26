Who we are...

to do list

Here’s what to do in Montreal today

by CultMTL

To-Do List: Tuesday, November 26

Plateau gallery Station 16 hosts the first edition of its new wine tasting event Art of the Vine, with Delaney Vins & Spiritueux. 3523 St-Laurent, 1–7 p.m., RSVP required

St-Henri’s H4C par Dany Bolduc hosts a night of jazz, wine, oysters and cheese. 538 Place St-Henri, 6–11 p.m.

Check out a conversation about gentrification entitled The Right to Stay Put: How Can We Resist Being Forced Out of Our Neighbourhoods, with Concordia’s Mary Anticonand and Andy Williams (the DJ) as well as Expozine/Archive Montreal founder Louis Rastelli. See more details here. Bâtiment 7 (1900 la Mer #201), 7 p.m.

Common Holly’s new record When I Say to You Black Lightning launches at Casa del Popolo, with opener Little Kid. 4873 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $13/$15

