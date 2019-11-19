Here’s what to do in Montreal today

The ninth edition of the Mundial Montreal music festival, beginning today and running through Friday, Nov. 22, features over 30 acts playing traditional, hybridized and contemporary pop-oriented “world music.” The line-up includes Canadian and international acts with roots spanning the globe, as well as an Indigenous Sound series featuring Canadian artists and an act from Finland.

The University of Montreal screens Claus Drexel’s documentary America, made in Arizona during the 2016 presidential election. A Q&A with the filmmaker’s daughter (a UofM student) and debate will follow the screening. 3200 Jean-Brillant, 4:45 p.m., free

Also on the American political tip, with the substantial side bummer of climate change, documentary festival RIDM screens The Hottest August by Canadian filmmaker Brett Story. See our review of the film here. Cinémathèque Québécoise (335 de Maisonneuve E.), 5:30 p.m., $12.50/$10 students

Detroit rapper Danny Brown recently released his fifth album uknowhatimsayin¿, and it’s a doozy. Check out the new tracks (and his new look) live at Théâtre Corona. 2490 Notre-Dame W., 8 p.m., $38.25

