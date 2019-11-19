Who we are...

Cult MTL is a daily web and monthly print publication focusing on Montreal music, arts, culture and city life.

Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism by our editorial staff and crew of columnists and freelancers, compile comprehensive event listings, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.

Editorial Staff

Contributors

Amy German, Brandon Kaufman, Cindy Lopez, Claude Boileau, Darcy MacDonald, Dave Jaffer, Elena Razlogova, Erik Leijon, Greg Vodden, Johnson Cummins, Justine Smith, Mira Silvers, Mr. Wavvy, Paul Serralheiro, Roxane Hudon, Ryan Alexander Diduck, Sarah Deshaies

In print

Our publication is distributed across Montreal on the first Thursday of every month.

See a complete list of locations

Recent issue

Nov 2019

  • Alexia Gourd
  • Antigone
  • Corridor
  • Danny Bhoy
  • Fabrikate
  • Half Moon Run
  • L'Express
  • M for Montreal
  • Midway
  • Roland Emmerich
  • Sophie Deraspe

Cult MTL is published by Cult MTL Media Inc. and printed by Imprimerie Mirabel. Entire contents are © Cult MTL Media Inc.

Sousou & Maher Cissoko play Cabaret Lion d'Or tonight, part of Mundial Montréal

to do list

Here’s what to do in Montreal today

by CultMTL

To-Do List: Tuesday, November 19

The ninth edition of the Mundial Montreal music festival, beginning today and running through Friday, Nov. 22, features over 30 acts playing traditional, hybridized and contemporary pop-oriented “world music.” The line-up includes Canadian and international acts with roots spanning the globe, as well as an Indigenous Sound series featuring Canadian artists and an act from Finland.

The University of Montreal screens Claus Drexel’s documentary America, made in Arizona during the 2016 presidential election. A Q&A with the filmmaker’s daughter (a UofM student) and debate will follow the screening. 3200 Jean-Brillant, 4:45 p.m., free

Also on the American political tip, with the substantial side bummer of climate change, documentary festival RIDM screens The Hottest August by Canadian filmmaker Brett Story. See our review of the film here. Cinémathèque Québécoise (335 de Maisonneuve E.), 5:30 p.m., $12.50/$10 students

Detroit rapper Danny Brown recently released his fifth album uknowhatimsayin¿, and it’s a doozy. Check out the new tracks (and his new look) live at Théâtre Corona. 2490 Notre-Dame W., 8 p.m., $38.25

For more concert recommendations, see this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.