Here’s what to do in Montreal today

The people behind big-top horse show Cavalia give the horses a break with their new show Illumi: A Dazzling World of Lights. Along with a Christmas market area, the promises “the largest multimedia sound and light show on the planet,” an outdoor course of thousands of monument light sculptures. 2805 du Souvenir (Laval), 4–10 p.m., $18.50/$16.50 students & seniors/$14 kids 3–12

The third annual Festival Zéro Déchet (now expanded from two to three days) invites the public to shop for eco-friendly products, participate in workshops and conferences on subjects like preventing food waste, eco-anxiety and planned obsolescence and see an example of a waste-free apartment. Marché Bonsecours (350 St-Paul E.), 2–9 p.m. today, free entry with EventBrite ticket

Diving Bell Social Club hosts and KickDrum presents the launch of the debut album by Dylan Perkons with openers Catbug, Pallice and Owen Davies. 3956 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $8/$10

For those who like their music funky, spicy and well-seasoned, Montreal DJ duo Zandoli II presents the first edition of the monthly party Vice Versa with special guest Glowzi. 405 Dickson, 11 p.m.–5 a.m.

For more concert recommendations, see this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.