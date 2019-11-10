Here’s what to do in Montreal today

Fans of True Detective might be interested in Snowglobe Theatre’s production of Martin McDonagh’s The Pillowman, about a pair of detectives investigating child murders, and a link between the crimes and a horror author. The award-winning play, which continues at Mainline Theatre through Nov. 17, is also described as “a dark comedy about abuse, censorship and the importance of art.” 3997 St-Laurent, 2 p.m., $20

Local alt singer-songwriter Cam Maclean plays Dimanche du Vices, a weekly low-key concert at Little Italy pub Vices et Versa. 6631 St-Laurent, 5:30 p.m., free

Yelawolf’s Ghettocowboy Tour brings the Alabama-born rapper/actor to Théâtre Corona with openers the Outfit, TX et Wild Coyote and Badd Wolf. 2490 Notre-Dame W., 8 p.m., $53

NYC hip hop duo the Dopplegangaz play Turbo Haüs with a stacked local crew for support, featuring Loe Pesci, DO The Outcast, Remehdi Cee & Sqreeb and DJ White Socks. 2040 St-Denis, 7 p.m., $15

For more concert recommendations, see this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.

