Cam Maclean

Life, to do list

Here’s what to do in Montreal today

by CultMTL

Sunday, November 10.

Fans of True Detective might be interested in Snowglobe Theatre’s production of Martin McDonagh’s The Pillowman, about a pair of detectives investigating child murders, and a link between the crimes and a horror author. The award-winning play, which continues at Mainline Theatre through Nov. 17, is also described as “a dark comedy about abuse, censorship and the importance of art.” 3997 St-Laurent, 2 p.m., $20 

Local alt singer-songwriter Cam Maclean plays Dimanche du Vices, a weekly low-key concert at Little Italy pub Vices et Versa. 6631 St-Laurent, 5:30 p.m., free

Yelawolf’s Ghettocowboy Tour brings the Alabama-born rapper/actor to Théâtre Corona with openers the Outfit, TX et Wild Coyote and Badd Wolf. 2490 Notre-Dame W., 8 p.m., $53 

NYC hip hop duo the Dopplegangaz play Turbo Haüs with a stacked local crew for support, featuring Loe Pesci, DO The Outcast, Remehdi Cee & Sqreeb and DJ White Socks. 2040 St-Denis, 7 p.m., $15

