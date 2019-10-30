Wednesday, October 30

Kinton Ramen is having another Mega Ramen Event, serving massive bowls of ramen to willing participants — those who finish the dish get a Kinton t-shirt, and those who don’t have to pay the $35 price tag. 1211 Bishop, 5–9:30 p.m., free entry

Check out the vernissage for Mapping Worlds, a retrospective of works on paper from the past two decades by Quebec artist Shuvinai Ashoona. Leonard and Bina Ellen Gallery (1400 de Maisonneuve W.), 5:30—7:30 p.m., free entry

Lauded Melbourne choreographer Lucy Guerin presents Split — “the strange yet very intense interrelation between two female dancers raises questions, such as: are they aspects of the same personality split asunder?” — with music by Scanner, at Agora de la Danse tonight through this Friday. 1435 Bleury, 7 p.m. nightly, $22/$28, $29/$35

Australian performance artist Justin Shoulder presents Carrion at Monument-National care of the MAI. See more about queer speculative fiction, the development of his work in the queer club scene and drawing from Filipino mythology in our interview. 1182 St-Laurent, Oct. 30 to Nov. 2, 8 p.m., $16–$28, free for a person accompanying a spectator with a disability

Spooky Halloween music, drag superstars and stand-up comedy are in store for the audience at the Diving Bell Social Club’s Halloween edition of Witty Wednesdays. 3956 St-Laurent, 8:30 p.m., $10

Montreal art brand Grimey MTLlaunches 999Section t-shirts and a DJ residency at Mme Lee. 151 Ontario, 9 p.m., free

For more concert recommendations, see this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.