Thursday, October 31

Have you heard that trick or treating has been postponed by the city till tomorrow? That’s right, Montreal has joined with other Quebec municipalities to officially move the ritual giving and taking of candy to Friday due to the heavy rain expected today. So if you live in a house and have your decor out, have children or are a trick-or-treating-age kid yourself, this affects you.

In any case, Happy Halloween! This won’t prevent the rest of us from partying tonight.

But first, the pre-drinking. It’s day one of La Grande Dégustation, the annual wine and spirits tasting extravaganza and the only reason to ever step foot inside Place Bonaventure. Over 200 exhibitors will be offering samples of their booze, and this year’s wine focus is Portugal. Today is for media and pros only but the event is open to the public Friday (3–9 p.m.) and Saturday (1– 9 p.m.). 800 de la Gauchetière W., $18 daily, tasting prices vary (payable with $1 coupons available on site)

Montreal’s Rocky Horror Picture Show Halloween Ball is back tonight through Saturday, presenting North America’s largest Rocky Horror event at the lovely, underused Cinéma Imperial. Expect a screening of the classic movie, a costumed cast of actors, singers and dancers leading the crowd in some serious revellery, a costume contest and more.1430 Bleury, 7:30 and 11 p.m. nightly, $19.95/$21.95

In the space formerly occupied by Chez Serge, the bar known as Lucky Ho celebrates its first Halloween with music from DJs Matt Silver and Tricky Ho, a costume contest, dancefloor, candy and drank. 5301 St-Laurent, 8 p.m., price unlisted (probably free)

Elle Barbara & co. present the Party Monster Mini Kiki Vogue Ball for Halloween, featuring Philly’s MC Precious and Baltimore DJ Deekie West. There will of course be a bunch of cash prizes for attire, performance, realness and hands. Yes, hands! Check out the prize and theme details here. La Sala Rossa (4848 St-Laurent), 9 p.m., $23.08

DJs, drinks, vegan food and door and costume prizes are in store at Extinction Rebellion’s Halloween party and fundraiser for the Quebec branch of the climate-change activism group that’s been in the news lately (and who we recently sat in with for a civil disobedience training session). Costume theme: climate change apocalypse. 6960 Christophe-Colomb, 9 p.m., $20

