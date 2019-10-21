Monday, October 21st

* VOTE! * Start-up Election Party Night * Election Night at Brasserie Harricana * Cinema Politica screens The Shadow of Gold * The Jazz Festival homage Vic Vogel show * Life in Vacuum play Turbo Haüs with Gorlvsh

VOTE!! If you didn’t receive your card in the mail and don’t know if you’re ever registered, you can still do it! This isn’t the States. No excuses. Look here for poll locations, on-site registration and ID requirements, and if you’re still unsure about who to vote for, check out our breakdown of party platforms here.

Party with the start-up community and guess the election results for a chance to win up to $10,000 at Start-up Election Party Night feat. the Holt FinTech Show. 1001 Place Jean-Paul Riopelle, 5:30 p.m., free

Among the many establishments screening election coverage tonight, Brasserie Harricana in Parc Ex will get festive and show the incoming results on Radio-Canada. 95 Jean-Talon W., 6 p.m–2 a.m.

Cinema Politica screens gold-mining documentary The Shadow of Gold, followed by a discussion with the lawyer, journalist and activist in the film, Dimitri Lascaris. 1455 de Maisonneuve W., 7 p.m., $5–$10 suggested donation

The Jazz Festival pays homage to late Montreal pianist Vic Vogel, who passed away last month. The show will feature Vogel’s Big Band and a number of his musician friends as well as surprise guests. L’Astral (305 Ste-Catherine W.), 8 p.m., free

Because the venue loved their “loud, weird, awesome” live show, Toronto mathcore band Life in Vacuum return to Turbo Haüs with openers Gorlvsh. 2040 St-Denis, 8:30 p.m., $10